I-10 East closed near PPG Drive exit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East is closed near PPG Drive due to an 18-wheeler crashing on top of the PPG Drive overpass, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. All eastbound traffic is being directed to I-210 East at milepost 25 near Westlake, Troop D said. The roadway...
CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
Four minors accused of stealing electronics from S.P. Arnett Middle School
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Four minors are accused of stealing over $1,500 worth of electronic devices from S.P. Arnett Middle School, according to the Westlake Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the school in reference to a burglary on Wednesday, Nov. 23 where they say they learned that four minors had broken into the school on Nov. 22 and 23.
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported that detectives are investigating a business burglary that occurred at 4135 Highway 90 E in Lake Charles, Louisiana on November 22 at 02:08 AM. According to authorities, the suspect reportedly stole alcohol and cigarettes from the business and left on a bicycle.
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Burglary and Theft from Refinery in Westlake
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Burglary and Theft from Refinery in Westlake. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office revealed on November 22, 2022, that it is investigating two burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake, Louisiana.
Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles
Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 21, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish. Philip Michael Conner, 16, of Holmwood, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d'Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong's body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d'Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
St. Louis Catholic student killed in fiery crash in Calcasieu Parish
State Police says a 16-year-old who ran a stop sign in Lake Charles died in a fiery crash last night. Trooper Derek Senegal says Philip Conner of Homewood was traveling south of Highway 397 when he collided with a mid-size SUV. “Mr. Conner disregarded a stop sign, entered an intersection...
Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence
Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported on November 22, 2022, that on November 17, detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team), with the assistance of the CPSO ACT-Team, executed a warrant at the home of Elliot J. Allison, 55, 3227 Aster Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana after a two-month narcotics investigation revealed drug activity at the home. During the inquiry, officers discovered Allison had allegedly distributed approximately 46 grams of cocaine from his home.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder and Burning Body of the Victim
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder and Burning Body of the Victim. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office announced that Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on one count Second Degree Murder.
Memorial planned for DeQuincy historian
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been planned for a well-known Southwest Louisiana historian who passed away last month. Harry Methvin was frequently featured on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his knowledge about the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. He was killed after being involved in a head-on...
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19. An update has been published regarding this incident. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. This article was titled “Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work...
Funeral services announced for Philip Conner
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this weekend for Philip Conner, according to Johnson Funeral Home. Conner was killed in a tragic car accident on Monday, Nov. 21. Visitation will begin today, Friday, Nov. 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Louis High...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral expenses. KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent. The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday. Monday afternoon...
FlightAware Misery Map track flights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FlightAware Misery Map is a website that helps track flights in real-time. Travelers and chauffeurs can check for flight delays or cancellations upon arrival at the airport. To stay posted about flights, check FlightAware Misery Map for updates.
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
Holmwood teen dies in two-vehicle crash on Gauthier Rd.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Holmwood teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hwy 397 and Gauthier Rd., according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022. The initial investigation showed...
