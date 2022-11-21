Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
State OMH allocates $9 million to recruit, retain mental health workers
Mental health agencies in New York are getting some assistance to recruit and retain health workers through a loan repayment program funded by the state Office of Mental Health. The Community Mental Health Loan Repayment Program will provide up to $120,000 for psychiatrists and $30,000 for psychiatric nurse practitioners who...
WKTV
Hochul signs anti-hate legislation in wake of fatal Club Q shooting
New York is taking aim at intolerance in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Five people were killed and 19 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. On...
WKTV
Local officials call for DOL investigation after audit find $11 billion in improper pandemic unemployment payments
Local elected officials are pushing for an investigation into the New York State Department of Labor (DOL) after a recent audit showed at least $11 billion in improper unemployment payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York State Comptroller’s Office audited the payments made from January 2020 to March 2022...
WKTV
Thanksgiving Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 28. Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny. High 49. Low 32. Black Friday: Cloudy with rain. High 45. Low 32. The weather looks mild heading into Thanksgiving, with the next weather maker producing rain heading into the weekend. The weather looks great traveling tonight or Thanksgiving across Upstate New...
Comments / 0