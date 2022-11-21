Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
swimswam.com
Borodin, Shymanovich & Kameneva Post World-Leading Times On Day 5 of Russian Champs
In the 400 IM, European Record holder Ilya Borodin put up a time of 3:58.08, making him the first man sub-4:00 in the world this year. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters),...
swimswam.com
WATCH: 50 Back WORLD RECORD 22.11 from Russian Kliment Kolesnikov
Russian backstroke Kliment Kolesnikov adds to his legacy, securing the 50m back (SCM) world record after France's Florent Manaudou had owned it for 8 years. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for...
swimswam.com
Jordan Crooks, Maggie MacNeil Claim SEC Swimmer of the Week Honors
Crooks won three individual events and was a part of five winning relays at the 2022 Tennessee Invitational. Archive photo via Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a sophomore from George Town, Cayman Islands, won three individual events and was a part of five winning relays at the 2022 Tennessee Invitational. Crooks set two individual program records (50 free, 100 fly) and was a member of three relays (200 free, 400 free, 400 medley) that notched the fastest times in Tennessee history. He posted the nation-leading time of 18.27 in his leadoff 50 free split of the 200 free relay, which posted the second-best time in the country (1:15.32). Crooks also recorded the top times nationally in the 100 free (41.29) and 100 fly (44.79) during the weekend.
swimswam.com
Zac Stubblety-Cook Among Aussie Swimmers Nominated For AIS Sport Performance Awards
After winning Olympic gold in 2021, Stubblety-Cook won the men's 200 breast at both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games in 2022. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 world champion Zac Stubblety-Cook is one of four Australian swimmers nominated for an AIS Sport Performance Award (ASPA) next month, which...
swimswam.com
Bentley’s Huminski, Motisi Earn Northeast-10 Weekly Swim & Dive Honors
WALTHAM, Mass. – Bentley University senior diver Mary Huminski (Madison, Conn./Daniel Hand HS) and freshman swimmer Grace Motisi (Ellington, Conn./Ellington HS) are among this week’s Northeast-10 Conference honorees for women’s swimming and diving. Huminski was selected as the NE10 Women’s Diver of the Week for the first...
swimswam.com
High-Level International Meets For December 2022
Check out the high-level international meets headed our way for December 2022, including the FINA Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. We’re about to enter the final month of 2022, a year that saw many swimming events somewhat return to normal after the past couple of years’ worth of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
swimswam.com
Teenager Jovan Lekic Breaks Bosnia & Herzegovina Records in 400, 800 Frees
Jovan Lekic broke a pair of Bosnia & Herzegovina Records this week at the Russian Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for 50 & 100 meter races. Jovan Lekic, who returned to racing earlier this year after...
swimswam.com
Full Schedule Revealed For 2023 LEN Open Water Cup
The six-leg series will run from 19 March and conclude on 23 September. Archive photo via LEN/Simone Castrovillari. European Aquatics is delighted to reveal the full schedule for the 2023 LEN Open Water Cup program. As in 2022 the season will begin in Eliat, Israel, before heading to the Italian...
Comments / 0