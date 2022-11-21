Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
NBC Sports
Cowboys’ two interceptions, seven penalties help Giants take 13-7 lead into locker room
The Cowboys can’t get out of their own way today. Four days after destroying the Vikings 40-3, the Cowboys trail the Giants 13-7 at halftime. The Cowboys have been their own worst enemy. The Giants have held Tony Pollard to 21 total yards on 10 touches and stopped Ezekiel...
NBC Sports
Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings
If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
NBC Sports
How Steph's pitch to lure Judge to Giants unfolded
SAN FRANCISCO – When chasing an ultrabright diamond, as the San Francisco Giants are with MLB free-agent slugger Aaron Judge, logic dictates using every available resource. Even if that resource is unaffiliated with the Giants. Which is why Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was called into service as part of...
BYU’s Keanu Hill is ‘Griddy’-free and Big 12-ready
Just a sophomore, the talented BYU Cougars receiver from Texas is more than ready to make leap to Power Five league next season
NBC Sports
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports
Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis
The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
Von Miller didn't tear ACL; injury still being evaluated, sources say
Doctors are still determining how much time Bills pass-rusher Von Miller will miss, but for now, he is considered out indefinitely, sources told ESPN.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter
The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
Jason Kelce and Eagles linemen sing Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
When you are 9-1, every day feels like a holiday. So, the timing is perfect for some of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen to put out the first song off their holiday album. Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson make Darlene Love proud. The entire album will be out...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more
LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
NBC Sports
Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss with most receiving yards in first three NFL seasons
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a long history of trying to take away the thing that the opposing offense does best. It usually works. On Thanksgiving night in Minnesota, it didn’t. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Along the way, he passed...
Updates on 2023 Michigan WR commit Semaj Morgan before the early signing period
The Wolverine met up with 2023 Est Bloomfield (Mich.) High wide receiver Semaj Morgan at a local training facility on Tuesday. Morgan is slated to sign his letter of intent to Michigan in December and enroll afterwards. Morgan updates us on what’s been happening with him since the fall season ended.
'UGA Football Live with JC Shelton': Clean Old Fashioned Hate feat. Georgia TE Ryland Goede
Host J.C. Shelton chats with Georgia senior tight end Ryland Goede on the Bulldogs’ biggest wins this season, the SEC Championship and the matchup with Georgia Tech in Week 13. Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA...
Jrue Holiday's Status For Cavs-Bucks Game
Jrue Holiday is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
NBC Sports
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win
Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
NBC Sports
Williams, CMC surprised Jimmy G doesn't get respect he deserves
MEXICO CITY -- Jimmy Garoppolo might be playing his best football since becoming a member of the 49ers, but the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates. Both Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams shared their feelings after the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals...
