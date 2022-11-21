ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings

If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Steph's pitch to lure Judge to Giants unfolded

SAN FRANCISCO – When chasing an ultrabright diamond, as the San Francisco Giants are with MLB free-agent slugger Aaron Judge, logic dictates using every available resource. Even if that resource is unaffiliated with the Giants. Which is why Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was called into service as part of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense

MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports

Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis

The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter

The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports

NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more

LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
NBC Sports

Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win

Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return

Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Williams, CMC surprised Jimmy G doesn't get respect he deserves

MEXICO CITY -- Jimmy Garoppolo might be playing his best football since becoming a member of the 49ers, but the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates. Both Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams shared their feelings after the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy