Green and yellow. Orange and black. These four colors are spread throughout the state of Oregon, often hanging from various flag poles up and down the I-5 corridor. Some have split households, others have deep allegiances that are formed by years of hate and vitriol towards the other team. Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers; it’s a rivalry that is deeply entrenched in the state of Oregon. This rivalry means quite a lot this year, as well. With Oregon ranked No. 9, and Oregon State ranked No. 21, this is the most competitive matchup we will have seen between the two teams...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO