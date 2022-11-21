Read full article on original website
A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota
So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This
Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
Thanksgiving Delays Garbage and Recycling Pick-ups in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage pick-up in the City of St. Cloud. There will be no garbage or recycling services on Thursday. People who typically have Thursday pick-ups will now have their garbage and recycling collected on Monday. All other pick-up days will remain...
Minnesota DNR warns people of thin ice
(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning people about thin ice. The agency reports that its currently unsafe to walk across bodies of water, but kids and out-of-state visitors might not understand the danger. They're urging residents to talk with their loved ones and neighbors about thin ice to prevent a holiday tragedy.
2 Best Times to Hit Minnesota Roads for Thanksgiving. Got AAA Predictions!
Traveling for Thanksgiving? According to AAA, they predict,. 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Their prediction would make it the "third busiest for Thanksgiving travel", but that dates only back to 2000, when they first started tracking traveling. However, if by traveling means driving for you this Thanksgiving. Get ready for congestion on the roads, because they also report,
What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?
I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
Some of the Best Dairy Free Swaps I’ve Found Around St. Cloud
Going dairy-free can be really hard. I've definitely learned that in the past few years. In my mid-twenties I was diagnosed with a dairy allergy. And not a "don't eat cheese or you'll get a tummy ache" allergy. It's a "carry an EpiPen everywhere I go" allergy. It's been brutal. I deeply miss so many foods I used to eat all the time, but in the past few years, I've found some staples that have made the transition a little bit easier.
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
Visit An Ice Palace Less Than an Hour from St. Cloud (not in the Twin Cities)
At this time of year (Winter) I try and look for anything to do in the area to try and make Winter a bit more enjoyable for myself. I make no apologies for the fact that I really kind of detest winter. Mostly just because I need to drive in it or shovel and remove it. Other than that... it is pretty.
What Not To Do When Traveling In MN This Thanksgiving Weekend
Again, I don't know why we have to keep saying this but DON'T drink and drive. You can believe that the State Patrol will be pretty vigilant on those that chose to drink and drive. Bad things can happen. Nobody wants to deal with getting a DUI and that's the...
Holiday light displays in Minnesota: Where to find them
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light displays are going up around the state of Minnesota. With drive-through, walk-through and bus rental options there is an option for everyone this holiday season. Bentleyville Tour of Lights:. 700 Railroad Street, Duluth. November 19 through December 26. Free admission, $10 parking. This walk-through light...
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
Minnesota weather: Seasonable with drizzle and flurries possible
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The seasonable temperatures and tranquil weather continue heading into the holiday weekend. Some morning fog on Wednesday makes way for a beautiful day, with highs in the lower 40s in the Twin Cities. A bit of cloud cover will return Wednesday night as the next system approaches, with drizzle or a few flurries possible late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
Look, 40+ Great Places to Shop Locally in Central Minnesota on Small Business Saturday!
It's Thanksgiving week!! Who is ready to get stuffed with food Thursday, then get to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season? Black Friday shopping has been around for many years, as a matter of fact it wasn't originally named that because of the shopping craze. According to 'The History Channel';
Will Businesses Near Schools Be Able To Sell CDB Products in St. Cloud?
Tonight, we may have an answer to the question; How far away from schools, parks, houses of worship, or similar businesses will sellers of CBD products and THC products have to be in order to do business?. PUBLIC HEARING TONIGHT. There will be a public hearing during tonight's St. Cloud...
Extra DWI Enforcement Patrols in Minnesota This Holiday Season
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is urging everyone to plan ahead and secure a sober ride this holiday season. The Minnesota State Patrol, sheriff's offices, and police departments will be carrying out extra DWI enforcement patrols from Wednesday, November 23rd through New Year's Eve. Over...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Thursday Garbage and Blue Recycling in St. Cloud Won’t be Picked Up This Week
(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud Thursday garbage and blue route recycling collection will not be picked up this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday garbage and blue recycle routes will instead be picked up on Monday, November 28th. Garbage and blue route recycling pickup for the...
