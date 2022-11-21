Read full article on original website
Portugal predicted lineup vs Uruguay - World Cup
Portugal's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Uruguay.
Hirving Lozano eager to face Lionel Messi as Mexico confronts 'great rival' Argentina
Mexico are set to face their biggest challenge of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday, when confronting Group C rivals Argentina at the Lusail Stadium.
Faces of Football: England - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: England - a letter to the national team.
South Korea vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of South Korea's World Cup group game against Ghana, including team news, lineups and prediction
Brazil learn extent of Neymar ankle injury
Brazil have learnt the extent of injuries to Neymar and Danilo.
Inter Miami defender Kieran Gibbs warns England of 'exciting' USMNT
Inter Miami and former England left-back Kieran Gibbs has warned his compatriots they'll face a 'tricky' game against an 'exciting' United States Men's National Team. The USMNT go head-to-head with the Three Lions in a key clash at Al Bayt Stadium following a 1-1 draw with Wales in their Group B opener on Monday - Gareth Southgate's side, meanwhile, thrashed Iran 6-2.
Bayern Munich give update on Lucas Hernandez after ACL surgery
Bayern Munich have updated fans on the progress of Lucas Hernandez following an ACL injury with France at the World Cup.
Dani Alves hits Kylian Mbappe with bold accusation about Lionel Messi & Neymar
Dani Alves says Kylian Mbappe doesn't understand that PSG team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar are better than him.
Ruben Dias reveals first impressions of Cristiano Ronaldo
Ruben Dias reflects on making his World Cup debut for Portugal.
Qatar 1-3 Senegal: Player ratings as hosts score but face certain elimination
Player ratings from the 2022 World Cup clash between Qatar and Senegal.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo be eligible to play Europa League football for a club he joins?
Cristiano Ronaldo may need to settle for a Europa League club in January bit would that mean that he cannot play in that tournament?
Faces of Football: Cameroon - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Cameroon - a letter to the national team.
Faces of Football: Uruguay - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Uruguay - a letter to the national team.
Why was Ecuador's goal against the Netherlands disallowed?
Pervis Estupinan had a goal disallowed during Ecuador's Group A meeting with the Netherlands during the 2022 World Cup.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic reveals Man Utd 'legend' is his idol
Vancouver Whitecaps center-back Ranko Veselinovic has revealed the influence that compatriot and 'idol' Nemanja Vidic had on him growing up. The 23-year-old is capped once for Serbia at senior level but is showing plenty of promise in Major League Soccer, becoming the rock at the heart of the Vancouver Whitecaps' defense.
Brazil predicted lineup vs Switzerland - World Cup
Brazil's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Switzerland.
Is Neymar injured? Latest Brazil injury news
A look at the latest injury news on Neymar after Brazil's victory over Serbia.
Mexico predicted lineup vs Argentina - World Cup
Mexico's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Argentina.
DC United sign former LAFC & Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller
DC United have completed the signing of free agent goalkeeper Tyler Miller, the club announced Wednesday. Miller joins the Black and Red on a two-year deal until the end of the 2024 MLS season. “We are getting a proven MLS goalkeeper who has seven years of experience in this league,”...
The best goals from round 1 of the World Cup group stages
The best goals from the first round of World Cup group stage fixtures.
