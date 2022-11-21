Read full article on original website
Kenny Chesney & Kelsea Ballerini Are Coming To North Dakota
Another big country show is coming to North Dakota. I wish I could say it's coming to Bismarck but it's not. Kenny Chesney with special guest Kelsea Ballerini are coming to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023. "The I Go Back Tour" is...
kvrr.com
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks House seat close enough for mandatory recount
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board met Wednesday to certify the results of Nov. 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. The mandatory recount for a House seat in District 43 in Grand Forks County will not...
trfradio.com
District 4 Recount Scheduled in Pennington County
A recount is to be conducted concerning the very close race for Pennington County Commissioner in District 4 in the November 8th General Election. According to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon challenger Roy Sourdif received 49.7 percent of the vote, while incumbent Darryl Tveitbakk received 49.46 percent of the vote.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 23, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Matthew James Storbakken, 40, of Crookston, for Trespassing and Refusing to Depart. Diana Obregon, 62, of East Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Dustin Edward Joshua Klooz, 36, no address provided, for 4th-Degree DUI. Jennifer Ann Evenson, 39, of Grand Forks, for...
trfradio.com
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
KNOX News Radio
A dozen extra GF County ballots counted
The Grand Forks County Canvassing Board today (Monday) finalized the November 8th election totals adding a dozen more ballots into the mix. Although the margins changed slightly the outcome remained the same – for now. In the race for county commission the third place candidate Mark Rustad increased his...
trfradio.com
Bus Struck Tuesday in Hit & Run Collision
Police are investigating a hit and run accident reported Tuesday morning in Thief River Falls. Police say that a “small red car rear ended the bus and took off” from the scene at Kinney Avenue North and 3rd Street West. According to the report the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be “young girls”.
kfgo.com
Driver arrested, passenger injured after vehicle pursuit and crash south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY (KFGO) – A pursuit south of Fargo ended in a crash and an arrest early Wednesday. A Cass County Deputy told KFGO News, another deputy had attempted to stop a pick-up for speeding on Cass County Road 14 west of I-29 shortly before 3 a.m. The driver continued east and there was a pursuit. The driver turned off his vehicle lights and the deputy lost sight of the pickup. The deputy continued east on the rural road, eventually discovering the pickup had crashed several miles away at the intersection of Highway 81 and County 14 which was a dead-end road.
valleynewslive.com
One arrested, one hurt after chase and rollover in Cass County
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody and another is being treated at the hospital after a chase in Cass County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says a vehicle sped past a deputy on County Road 14 east of Horace around 3:00 a.m. and the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver turned the lights off and kept driving. The deputy lost the vehicle near Interstate-29 and stopped the chase.
