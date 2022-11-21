Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
East Forest PTO Holding Spaghetti Dinner at MACA Building Saturday, Nov. 26
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The East Forest PTO will be hosting a Spaghetti Dinner at the MACA Building on Pine Street in Marienville from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The dinner is the FCCLA Service project for Hailee Oliver and Alex Carroll. Dinner, which can be eaten...
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Pizza and More Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals to Residents
Waterford Pizza and More and Kim's Waterford Diner served free Thanksgiving meals to Waterford residents. The restaurants will be serving free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The two restaurants said they expect to serve 250 meals on Thanksgiving. Waterford Pizza started serving free meals to residents 5...
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Receives $2.9 Million to Address Homelessness
For the past 20 years, Shawn Vincent has been in and out of homelessness. "In 2001, I guess that's when 911 happened, I woke up and realized I didn't want to be in bondage or servitude, so I went on strike against the system," said Vincent. "Here I am today."
Scammer requesting gift cards was not an actual customer service rep
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman is out $700 after falling for a common gift-card scam. At about 1 p.m. on Nov. 15, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call from a gift-card scam victim. The 57-year-old Eldred woman reportedly was contacted by someone claiming to be an Amazon customer service agent. The alleged scammer […]
Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s
While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
ANNA Shelter, Erie animal enforcement rescue wild dogs from former Hammermill Property
Two groups have come together to rescue wild dogs from the former Hammermill Property. The problem was reported, and the ANNA Shelter started working with the City of Erie Animal Enforcement in an attempt to capture the dogs and rehab them for adoption. Traps were set on the property, and as the animals were captured, […]
Firefighters respond to East 25th Street house fire
Erie firefighters were busy Wednesday afternoon ventilating an east Erie building after smoke filled the residence. Firefighters responded to 738 East 25th Street in Erie around 3 p.m. It is not clear how the fire was started, but reports said it was subdued quickly without a lot of fire damage. Crews had things under control […]
Olean Police asking for help locating teen
OLEAN, N.Y. — The Olean Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. Officers say 16-year-old Aubrey Purdy is refusing to come home since Nov. 11 and is being helped by others to stay on the run. She's believed to be in Olean or Bradford. If you have any...
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
wesb.com
Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot
Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
Garbage collection rates vary across townships
The closure of Raccoon Refuse continues to impact communities months after bankruptcy as some Union City residents have questions about the borough’s current garbage disposal contract with tri-county. This involves steep price increases and limitations on pickups. Residents are to pay $118 every three months for one can of garbage pickup, while neighboring areas, like […]
yourdailylocal.com
Arrest Made in May Country Fair Robbery
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police made an arrest stemming from a May 23 robbery at the Country Fair at 413 Pennsylvania Ave. E. The suspect cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time of the arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause,...
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUI, Suspected Infant Abuse, Vehicle vs. Deer Crash
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Residents Escape Injury in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, November 20, on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County. Police say 33-year-old Michael P. Behe Jr.,...
WHEC TV-10
Federal Emergency Declaration is in effect for 11 New York counties after lake effect storm
A Federal Emergency Declaration is now in effect for 11 counties in New York buried by the lake effect storm. Those counties are Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming. Some parts of those counties saw nearly 7 feet of snow. The federal government...
Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
Two Erie Sheetz locations offering $1.99 Unleaded 88 for Thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz gas stations are giving back with $1.99 flex fuel for the entire week of Thanksgiving. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio, and if your car can take 88 Unleaded, this is definitely news to be thankful for. Sheetz is showing their appreciation of customers by dropping the price of Unleaded 88 gas until […]
Trailer with $43K in scrap metal stolen from Erie travel center
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal. PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Man Involved in 1989 Kidnapping, Murder Now Has Chance for Parole
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A man involved in the kidnapping and murder of a St. Marys woman abducted from the DuBois Mall in 1989 now has a chance for parole. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Christopher A. Weatherill, now 50, was only 17-years-old when he...
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
Preliminary hearing set for Erie man involved with shot fired in Millcreek Mall
An Erie man will go to trial for an incident that led to a gun being fired inside the Millcreek Mall. A total of eight charges were bound over following a preliminary hearing for James Troop III, 18, which include charges of robbery and aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sept. 18. According to police, […]
