Orchard Park, NY

informnny.com

“Somebody has to be last”: Plows reach Buffalo’s Valley neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow in some Buffalo neighborhoods was finally plowed out Tuesday, meaning some neighbors have been stuck in their homes for five days. The Valley section of Buffalo was among the last neighborhoods to see a plow, and people there are relieved their lives can get back to normal.
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Customs and border protection officer arraigned on menacing charge

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A customs and border protection officer was arraigned on a misdemeanor menacing charge on Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Derek Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree. While off-duty on Nov. 6,...
HAMBURG, NY

