Cigar Review: Perla Del Mar Maduro Double Toro (2020) by J.C. Newman Cigar Company
In 2020, J.C. Newman announced it would be revamping its Perla Del Mar line. Perla Del Mar was a brand that was reintroduced by J.C. Newman in 2012. It would first be released in a Connecticut Shade with the Perla del Mar Maduro coming in 2016. 2020 would bring several changes to the line. First, the Connecticut and Maduro would receive upgraded blends. Perla Del Mar is an all-box-pressed line, and the 2020 version would change the box press to a more Tampa-style “rectangular” press. While the vitolas remained the same, they would receive new names. The line would also undergo a major makeover in box and band design. Finally, a Perla Del Mar Corojo would also be added to the line. For today’s assessment, we will take a closer look at the Perla Del Mar Maduro in the Double Toro size.
