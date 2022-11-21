John Paul Barlow passed away November 21, 2022, at his home at the age of 85. Paul was born November 17, 1937, the son of John Roy Barlow and Irene Mable Bunch Barlow. He served in the Army in the 101st Airborne Division. He served as Service Manager at Blackburn Motors for 53 years. He was a bass singer and used his talents in the church choir and had his own band for 8 years called The Rhythm Masters. He loved gospel music, quartets, bluegrass and old-style country music. He was a member of a bowling league and served as president of the bowling association in Vicksburg. Any time he could, he would be on a boat fishing.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO