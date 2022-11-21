Read full article on original website
Related
panolian.com
Material possessions are never-ending addiction
Thanksgiving is generally not considered to be a religious holiday, but I find my spiritual blessings to far exceed my physical ones. As Jesus said in Matthew 16:26, “What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?”. The Covenant Presbyterian Church of Jackson...
vicksburgnews.com
Sorority visits VHS field house to show support and feed the team
The Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority visited Vicksburg High School to show support and feed the team. “This project is in line with what we want to do with the community,” said Malisa Williams, President of Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. “We support the City of Vicksburg and I think supporting the youth of Vicksburg is very important.”
United Furniture lays off all employees before Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Furniture Industries laid off about 2,700 employees just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Daily Journal reported a memo was sent from the board of United just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 that told employees not to report to work. The memo also said the move is likely permanent. […]
pelahatchienews.com
Southern pine beetle activity is on the rise
We are beginning to see pine beetle activity in pine trees in Rankin County this fall. The scientific name for the southern pine beetle (SPB) is Dendroctonus Frontalis Zimm, which means “tree killer." The SPB has been just that in Mississippi pine stands for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Many landowners have suffered losses, ranging from a few hundred trees to entire stands. At low population levels, SPB still attacks stressed, damaged or overly stocked stands. However, at high populations, SPB will attack mass numbers of trees, killing them regardless of age, size, or conditions.
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
vicksburgnews.com
Jacques’ announces new location in Vicksburg
On Tuesday, Jacques’ announced they have found a new location and are getting it prepared quickly so they may announce an opening date. “We officially have a new location!!! We are getting it done as quickly as possible! Thank you so much to all our loyal customers who have supported us!! We will update as soon as we know what our re-opening date is!!!!“
vicksburgnews.com
John Paul Barlow, 1937 – 2022
John Paul Barlow passed away November 21, 2022, at his home at the age of 85. Paul was born November 17, 1937, the son of John Roy Barlow and Irene Mable Bunch Barlow. He served in the Army in the 101st Airborne Division. He served as Service Manager at Blackburn Motors for 53 years. He was a bass singer and used his talents in the church choir and had his own band for 8 years called The Rhythm Masters. He loved gospel music, quartets, bluegrass and old-style country music. He was a member of a bowling league and served as president of the bowling association in Vicksburg. Any time he could, he would be on a boat fishing.
vicksburgnews.com
Structure fire on Harrison Street
A multi-unit property was evacuated after reports of a fire from underneath the structure on Wednesday. At around 4 p.m., Vicksburg firefighters responded to a multi-unit rental property at 1116 Harrison Street. Flames seemed to have originated from the crawl space underneath the property, making it difficult for firefighters to...
WAPT
Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles, especially those in rural areas
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals across Mississippi are facing a major struggle: the discontinuing of services and, for some, the brink of closure. Over the years, the hospital industry has taken a major blow with factors like the pandemic, staffing shortages and a rise in labor costs. According to data from the Mississippi Hospital Association, in 2019, hospital expenses exceeded $11 million per month, averaging about $132 million that year.
Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan
The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
WLBT
Jackson City Council approves new planning director
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after taking on the position in an interim role, Chloe’ Dotson has officially been named director of Jackson’s Department of Planning and Development. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved Dotson’s appointment with a 7-0 vote. Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said...
magnoliastatelive.com
Former Canton officials, Mississippi engineer indicted in bribery scheme
A federal grand jury in Jackson returned an indictment in December 2021 charging three City of Canton officials, and the former city engineer, with criminal conspiracy charges relating to bribery and wire fraud. That indictment was unsealed yesterday as two of the defendants, Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Cleveland Anderson and Rudolph M. (“Rudy”) Warnock, Jr. in the bribery scheme.
howafrica.com
Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
Teen found dead near fiery crash on Northside Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive on Sunday, November 20. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Capitol police responded to a call about a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson. Officers were told two armed males carjacked two victims […]
Mississippi baker wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police investigating two recent shooting incidents
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents which recently took place within the city. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to shots being fired into a house. The resident reported she heard some persons arguing outside and then someone fired three shots. One bullet entered the home and struck a television. There were four persons inside the residence at the time.
WLOX
Governor ends Jackson water emergency; says city’s ‘crisis of incompetence’ continues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Gov. Tate Reeves, Jackson’s water crisis is over, but a crisis of poor leadership still remains for the capital city. Tuesday, Reeves issued an executive order officially ending the August 30, 2022, state of emergency surrounding the city of Jackson’s water treatment system.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police announce arrest of two on separate firearm charges
The Vicksburg Police Department has announced the recent arrest of two Vicksburg residents for separate gun charges. Jaleesha Bingham, 26, of Vicksburg was arrested Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1:30 a.m. following a traffic stop of the vehicle in which she was a passenger. A Sig Sauer 9mm pistol that had been reported stolen in Port Gibson, Mississippi, was found in her possession.
WLBT
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An upcoming MDOT project will widen a portion of Lakeland Drive from four lanes to six lanes. The project calls for the widening of the highway from Grant’s Ferry Road to State Route 471 in Rankin County. It will cost an estimated $5.5 million,...
Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary. Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary. Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022,...
Comments / 0