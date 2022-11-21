Warmonger Vladimir Putin has claimed that he and other government ministers “share the pain” of the mothers whose sons are fighting and dying in Ukraine.The president, overseeing the conflict from his luxury residence in Moscow, met with troops’ mothers on Friday ahead of Mother’s Day - celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday in November.Some reports say that around 100,000 have been killed or injured in Mr Putin’s bloody war, which he claims is a “special military operation.”Speaking on Friday, he told the women: “I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of...

41 MINUTES AGO