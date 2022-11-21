Read full article on original website
Media outlets lament Musk reinstating banned Twitter accounts: 'Superspreaders of hate'
Several major news outlets reported that Musk's decision to reinstate banned Twitter accounts will lead to a "rise in harassment" and "hate speech" on the platform.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
ValueWalk
Analysis Ranks Singapore, Berlin And London As The Top Locations For A Career In Fintech
Fluro has conducted an analysis to reveal which cities are leading the way in the fintech industry, as well as the top cities for a career in this sector. November 2022: With the global fintech market set to reach a worth of $310 billion by the end of 2022, both businesses and consumers around the world are tapping into this booming industry. But where exactly is leading the way and which locations are best for a career in this sector?
Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin claims he ‘shares pain’ of troops’ mothers
Warmonger Vladimir Putin has claimed that he and other government ministers “share the pain” of the mothers whose sons are fighting and dying in Ukraine.The president, overseeing the conflict from his luxury residence in Moscow, met with troops’ mothers on Friday ahead of Mother’s Day - celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday in November.Some reports say that around 100,000 have been killed or injured in Mr Putin’s bloody war, which he claims is a “special military operation.”Speaking on Friday, he told the women: “I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of...
ValueWalk
Three CBD Stocks To Dominate A Budding Industry
Charlotte’s Web is the largest U.S. publicly traded pure play on CBD. Cresco Labs is a diversified integrated cannabis company and a leading multistate operator. Jazz Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiary have the only FDA-approved CBD drug on the market. The CBD industry has faced its share of hurdles but...
ValueWalk
TCI Fund Management Pressures Alphabet To Cut Costs
What’s New In Activism – TCI Fund Management At Alphabet. Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) faces pressure from activist TCI Fund Management to take action to cut costs. TCI issued a letter last Tuesday to the board stating the cost base for Alphabet is “too high”...
ValueWalk
Microsoft Shares: Is It Time To Back Up The Truck?
Microsoft has suffered this year, just like other tech stocks. However, signs abound that the worst might be over. Investors have a lot to be excited about in the longer term. The S&P 500 index is up 15% from the lows of last month. This means that investors have a lot to be happy about going into Thanksgiving week, especially given how bleak things have looked at various times in recent months.
ValueWalk
Fed Minutes Set Mood On Wall Street For Rest Of 2022
The Federal Reserve’s minutes of their last meeting add fuel to increasing market excitement, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The bullish observation from deVere Group’s Nigel Green comes as the meeting minutes released Wednesday suggest that...
ValueWalk
Fear Of The Fed Tightening On Holiday
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks marched higher throughout the day yesterday, albeit on low volume. The same is happening this morning. Fear of the Fed tightening seems to be on holiday. Qualivian Investment Partners October 2022 Performance Update. Qualivian Investment Partners performance update...
Box Office: Thanksgiving Sparks Worry as ‘Strange World’ Bombs and ‘Glass Onion’ Sharpens Knife
The Thanksgiving box office is off to a decidedly worrisome start, with overall revenue paling in comparison to other years. For Disney, it appears to be a case of feast or famine. While Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stay atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row with a hearty gross of $60 million to $62 million for the five days (Wednesday through Sunday), Disney Animation’s Strange World is bombing.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen'Devotion' Director JD Dillard on Jonathan Majors' Show-Stopping Scene: "It Hurts to See Hurt"How Often Do...
ValueWalk
Stagflation: The Worse For Us, The Better For Gold
Stagflation is coming – and it could make the 1970s look like a walk in the park. As you’ve probably noticed, I expect a recession next year, and I’m not alone, as this has become the baseline scenario for many financial institutions and analysts. Even the DSGE model used by the New York Fed shows an 80% probability of a hard landing (defined as four-quarter GDP growth dipping below -1%) over the next ten quarters.
ValueWalk
The S&P 500’s Fake Breakdown
S&P 500 bears couldn‘t follow through, and the bond market downswing looks tired – starting off a risk-on base, never quite flipping risk-off. Perhaps best of all, tech saved its bullets, and is ready to join when TLT comes back and erases Friday‘s modest decline on low volume.
