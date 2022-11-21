Read full article on original website
Related
krrw.com
Early Ice Warnings
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking you to talk to your kids about ice safety this holiday season and avoid tragedy. DNR Ice Safety Coordinator Nicole Biagi:. “We always want to remind parents and adults at home to keep an eye on their kids to talk to them...
krrw.com
Minnesota schools struggle to find staff during respiratory illness surge
Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. The Hinckley-Finlayson School District held all classes virtually last week after more than 20-percent of its students and staff were sick.
krrw.com
Wildfire danger in late November? Yes, in some parts of Minnesota
It might be hard to believe at the end of November, but wildfire danger persists in areas of Minnesota with little or no snow, and where mild temps will melt it over this Thanksgiving weekend. Leanne Langeberg with the Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids says if you’re thinking about doing any debris burning…
krrw.com
Minnesota’s Firearms Deer Harvest Down About 9 Percent
The preliminary numbers for Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season are down slightly this year. Barb Keller is big game program leader for the D-N-R: “For our firearms A season which just ended this Sunday we estimated that we harvested 119-thousand-715 deer. And that’s a little bit lower than in the past. It’s nine percent lower than last year and relative to our five-year mean of deer harvest it’s 17 percent less.”
krrw.com
Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake
(Waseca, MN) — More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
krrw.com
Free Park Day at All 75 State Parks and Trails in Minnesota
There’s free entrance to all 75 state parks and trails on Black Friday (Friday) in Minnesota. Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao says the weather is ideal for ‘free park day’:. “It’s a great time of the year to come out and hike here… especially with...
krrw.com
Mental health resources, rural broadband among MN Farm Bureau’s top priorities for 2023 session
More affordable health insurance and health care — among top priorities for the fast-approaching 2023 legislative session that Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation set at its recent annual meeting. President Dan Glessing says that includes mental health resources:. “You don’t have to look too far. I would say over half...
krrw.com
Charcuterie Boards Popular At MN Thanksgivings
(Providence, RI) — Charcuterie boards are the most popular Thanksgiving side in Minnesota. That’s according to Google search data compiled by Zippia. The report found that America’s most-googled Thanksgiving side, as a whole, was mashed potatoes. Other top contenders were rolls, green bean casserole, and stuffing. Related...
krrw.com
MN Police On Lookout For DWI Drivers This Holiday Season
(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota drivers should expect to see more troopers and police officers on patrol during the holiday season. Law enforcement agencies across the state will be ramping up efforts to stop people from driving under the influence. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety organized the statewide campaign, which starts the day before Thanksgiving and ends on New Year’s day.
krrw.com
Greater MN cities to Democratic lawmakers: Don’t forget us
City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says:. “Now’s the time...
krrw.com
Influential Democrat at MN Legislature hoping for Republican help to pass anti-gun-violence measures
The mass shooting in Virginia — the second in four days in the U-S — has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Representative Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the House Public Safety Committee, notes Florida passed a red flag law after Parkland:
krrw.com
Oklahoma authorities arrest man wanted in fatal shooting at Bloomington restaurant
Law enforcement in Oklahoma early this morning (Thurs) arrested a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with yesterday afternoon’s shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington:. Police say the suspect pushed his way into the establishment, then shot multiple times, killing a 49-year-old “regular” at the restaurant and injuring a...
Comments / 0