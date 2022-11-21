Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘We blame the Grinch’: Yakima antique store keeps holiday spirit after dumpster fire damage
YAKIMA, Wash. — Flippers Antiques and Estate Sales has been broken into four times in recent years, but owner Ginnie Toney said they’ve never let it diminish their holiday spirit, even though they’re now dealing with the aftermath of a fire. “Every tragedy we have, we blame the Grinch and we just do a sign to commemorate him,” Toney said....
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
3 Great Stores in Yakima for Decorating a New Home
Whether you've moved into a new place or you're tired of the old decor that has been hanging in your house for years. We found Four great stores where you can recreate your entire home or set up your new one to make it feel like home. This is perfect...
Yakima Herald Republic
Where to find or donate coats for Yakima children this winter
Winter is here and many areas of Yakima have already received their first snowfall of the season. While kids may protest wearing them, a good winter coat is essential. Kids grow so fast that last year’s coat might not fit anymore. Coats can get lost at school or during a move. But for many families, a brand new coat may be financially out of reach.
Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest. Get Free Pass to Joy in Yakima!
For the third year in a row, State Fair Park is going to light up in glorious holiday lights. It's the 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. It has already become...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Greenway hosts 13th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Greenway will host the annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving, starting at 8 a.m. According to Greenway Director Kellie Connaughton, more than 400 people are registered for the race, which is a new record for participants in the event's 13 years. The race starts...
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
nbcrightnow.com
Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
nbcrightnow.com
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
17 Spots Through the Yakima Valley to Donate Winter Items
What Are You Doing With Your Extra Blankets and Other Unused Warm Winter Items?. My niece took the lid off my cats staircase, yes I am the proud owner of a cat staircase. He's a sweet old boy that uses it daily and it also doubles as storage. Something I'd completely forgotten when her curious hands started pulling out Christmas blankets and it got me thinking.
Say Hello To Yakima’s Christmas Tree on Tuesday
It's a holiday week..and the city of Yakima is preparing for the season as they prepare the downtown area for the arrival of Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree on Tuesday, November 22nd. Crews from the Downtown Association of Yakima along with the City of Yakima Public Works Division and Russell Crane say after finding a tree last week the tree will be removed this week and moved to the tree to Millennium Plaza, and placed in the ground on Tuesday.
FOX 11 and 41
East Valley Fire Department receives Local Heroes Grant
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 4/the East Valley Fire Department has been awarded the Local Heroes Grant by the Gesa Community Foundation. Gesa’s Local Heroes Grand Program provides funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, including firefighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and veterans. “Gesa is committed to...
News Talk KIT
Watch Your Speed On Yakima City Streets This Holiday Season
Yakima Police will continue emphasis patrols through the holidays as they try and slow many Yakima drivers and prevent serious crashes. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Police are making a lot of traffic stops every week. During...
mega993online.com
Ready to Adopt? Free Dog Day at The Yakima Humane Society
Abandoning dogs is a real problem that is happening daily at this point and the Yakima Humane Society is past full capacity. Just today they received 24 new dogs and are literally, "bursting at the seams" so tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 there will be another special adoption event happening all day.
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
A Jaw-Dropping Video: Witness Yakima Like You’ve Never Seen It Before
A Jaw-Dropping View: Witness Yakima Like You've Never Seen It Before. The ability to fly is every kid’s dream superpower. Probably their first choice. Heck, I even still have dreams where I’m flying. Well, thanks to Stan Owen of Yakima, I will have those dreams stuck in my head for quite a while longer. The fantastic footage of the Yakima Valley he captured from his remote drone is awe-inspiring.
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5'2" and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200.
nbcrightnow.com
Tools stolen from volunteer's truck at Selah Fire Dept.
SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud
The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0