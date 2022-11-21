Read full article on original website
Related
proclaimerscv.com
Alabama Residents Will Receive Bigger SNAP Benefits, How Much Are You Going To Receive?
The Alabama Food Assistance announced that residents in the state, who qualified for SNAP benefits, will receive a bigger amount. Why Are You Going To Receive A Bigger SNAP Benefit?. Recipients of the SNAP benefits in Alabama should expect a bigger amount. This is after the federal mandated to increase...
WSFA
Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP are now open, and the state got millions of dollars to help people in need. It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey declares Nov. 26 'Small Business Saturday'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey promotes small businesses by declaring Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday in Alabama. Small Business Saturday encourages Alabamians to support the impact small businesses have on their communities. "Small business support trickles back down to opportunities for job creation, support for our schools, possibilities...
Gov. Kay Ivey issues proclamation in support of Alabama small businesses
With the approach of one of the year’s biggest shopping weekends, Gov. Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to support small businesses. Ivey signed a proclamation today declaring Nov. 26, 2022 as Small Business Saturday in the state. “Not only do our small businesses bring charm and character to Alabama,...
greensborowatchman.com
Hale County Library’s membership drive is underway
It’s that time of year! The Hale County Friends of the Library Membership Campaign is underway. Members should begin receiving their newsletter and donation cards by mail very soon. If you are not a member of the library, don’t worry, you can bring your donation to the library or mail it. Give us a call today at (334) 624-3409 to ask about membership levels. We are grateful and ready to receive whatever your heart desires.
greensborowatchman.com
Lillian Holmes of Moundville accepted to chiropractic program in Florida
Lillian Holmes of Moundville, AL has been accepted for enrollment for the fall 2022 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in...
$97.7 million available to help with heating bills in Alabama: How to apply
Cold temperatures translate to higher wintertime heating bills. A federal program can help with that issue, keeping you warm while lessening the pain on your pocketbook. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is administered through the Department of Health and Human Services. Nationally the program has about $4.5 billion to help cover heating costs, $97.7 million of which is set aside for Alabama.
Birmingham Water Works says credits and refunds are coming. Here’s how to get yours
After more than a year of complaints of high water bills or late water bills or bills that didn’t make sense, Birmingham Water Works customers got welcome news last week that many would be getting bill credits or in some cases, refunds. But how do you get yours exactly?
Thanksgiving weekend weather: Alabama faces strong storms on Saturday
Active weather is expected through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend -- including the possibility of a few strong storms on Saturday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for Saturday for part of southwest Alabama. A Level 1 risk is marginal...
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
Alabama Department of Education releases letter grades for school districts
Alabama school districts are seeing if they've made the grade after the Alabama Department of Education released last year's school ratings.
Thanksgiving 2022: List of Alabama food banks for free Thanksgiving meal
As Alabamians prepare for Thanksgiving, food banks across the state are trying to keep up with increased need from community members due to rising food costs. “We’ve had a bigger need this year than we’ve ever had,” said Jean Rykaczweski, director of the West Alabama Food Bank.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen withdrawing Alabama from multi-state voter information center
Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen said he is following through on a campaign promise to withdraw Alabama from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a decision that puts him at odds with outgoing Secretary of State John Merrill, who said the system has helped identify voter fraud. ERIC collects registered voter...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
Bham Now
Now the News: Magic City Classic to stay at Legion Field through 2026, Shelby County opens 750-acre park + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Thanksgiving is so close you can almost smell the delicious food. Let’s get this week started right by catching you up with the buzziest happenings in The Magic City, including the Birmingham Council approving an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field, a 750-acre park now open in Shelby County, new openings and more.
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there is a special event happening in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, November 21st at 5p, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to...
wvtm13.com
Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
wvtm13.com
Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
Comments / 0