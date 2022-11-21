ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

WSFA

Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP are now open, and the state got millions of dollars to help people in need. It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey declares Nov. 26 'Small Business Saturday'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey promotes small businesses by declaring Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday in Alabama. Small Business Saturday encourages Alabamians to support the impact small businesses have on their communities. "Small business support trickles back down to opportunities for job creation, support for our schools, possibilities...
ALABAMA STATE
greensborowatchman.com

Hale County Library’s membership drive is underway

It’s that time of year! The Hale County Friends of the Library Membership Campaign is underway. Members should begin receiving their newsletter and donation cards by mail very soon. If you are not a member of the library, don’t worry, you can bring your donation to the library or mail it. Give us a call today at (334) 624-3409 to ask about membership levels. We are grateful and ready to receive whatever your heart desires.
GREENSBORO, AL
greensborowatchman.com

Lillian Holmes of Moundville accepted to chiropractic program in Florida

Lillian Holmes of Moundville, AL has been accepted for enrollment for the fall 2022 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
AL.com

$97.7 million available to help with heating bills in Alabama: How to apply

Cold temperatures translate to higher wintertime heating bills. A federal program can help with that issue, keeping you warm while lessening the pain on your pocketbook. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is administered through the Department of Health and Human Services. Nationally the program has about $4.5 billion to help cover heating costs, $97.7 million of which is set aside for Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
Bham Now

Now the News: Magic City Classic to stay at Legion Field through 2026, Shelby County opens 750-acre park + more

Happy Monday, Birmingham! Thanksgiving is so close you can almost smell the delicious food. Let’s get this week started right by catching you up with the buzziest happenings in The Magic City, including the Birmingham Council approving an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field, a 750-acre park now open in Shelby County, new openings and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
ALABAMA STATE

