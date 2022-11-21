It’s that time of year! The Hale County Friends of the Library Membership Campaign is underway. Members should begin receiving their newsletter and donation cards by mail very soon. If you are not a member of the library, don’t worry, you can bring your donation to the library or mail it. Give us a call today at (334) 624-3409 to ask about membership levels. We are grateful and ready to receive whatever your heart desires.

GREENSBORO, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO