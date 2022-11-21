Bobbie Lovesong signs with Woodsist, releasing ‘On the Wind’ in January (watch “Inner Sea” video)

Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Wolf Shows Off Freaky Speed Racing A Car On Canadian Road
Man, what do you even do if one of these guys starts chasing you? Wolves have long been one of the top predators in North America, having once roamed over 2/3rds of the continental United States and pretty much all of Canada. They have few natural predators and can take down creatures many times their size by pack hunting. The typical North American wolf weights around 80 pounds and is 4 to 5 feet in length. While they mainly hunt […] The post Wolf Shows Off Freaky Speed Racing A Car On Canadian Road first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
