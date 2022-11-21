Bobbie Lovesong signs with Woodsist, releasing ‘On the Wind’ in January (watch “Inner Sea” video)

Man, what do you even do if one of these guys starts chasing you? Wolves have long been one of the top predators in North America, having once roamed over 2/3rds of the continental United States and pretty much all of Canada. They have few natural predators and can take down creatures many times their size by pack hunting. The typical North American wolf weights around 80 pounds and is 4 to 5 feet in length. While they mainly hunt […] The post Wolf Shows Off Freaky Speed Racing A Car On Canadian Road first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

31 MINUTES AGO