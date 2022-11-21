TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.

