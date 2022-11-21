Read full article on original website
Vehicle damaged in north Toledo drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a driver pulled up to a traffic stop in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon claiming an unknown suspect fired into his vehicle at approximately 3:25 p.m. Crews, who were stationed at Erie and Lagrange in north Toledo for purposes unrelated to this...
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
WTOL-TV
East Toledo woman hospitalized with gunshot wound to hip Tuesday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip Tuesday evening. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6:33 p.m. at Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Upon arrival, police located a scene consisting of five shell casings and one live round.
Two killed in Sandusky crash Wednesday
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Sandusky Wednesday morning after their car struck the side of a building off of Meigs Street. Roger Ward, 50, and Richard Ward, both from Sandusky, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Ohio State Highway...
One dead after fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by Toledo police Wednesday afternoon. One person is deceased after a fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Talmadge and Monroe in west Toledo Wednesday morning. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, crews were...
13abc.com
Toledo Thanksgiving tradition spanning over 50 years
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police. Authorities said the incident began as a domestic violence call, with the now deceased suspect speeding off as officers arrived. Ohio school board reform proposal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ohio Republicans want to strip the ability of the state...
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
13abc.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused wanted for assault on trooper, stabbing in Sandusky
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crashing his car into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Portage County and stabbing a victim in Sandusky was taken into custody at a home in Cleveland Wednesday morning. U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force...
WTOL-TV
Suspect in south Toledo homicide case indicted
Scott Gallagher was fatally shot at the corner of City Park and Greene Street the night of July 4, police say. Randy Spurlock was indicted for murder Wednesday.
2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash
PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
2 Sandusky men killed when pickup hits building
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Sandusky.
13abc.com
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
WTOL-TV
Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo
A motorcycle driven by Jason Abramczyk Jr., 24, collided with an SUV at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Dr. just before midnight Wednesday. Abramczyk died at the hospital.
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
Toledo police searching for missing person, may be attempting to enter Canada
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Police are attempting to locate Keith Zurek, who was last seen in Luna Pier. According to a Twitter post from Toledo police, Zurek was last seen in Luna Pier, Michigan....
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
46-year-old Toledo woman dies after crash in Erie Twp.
ERIE, Mich. — A 46-year-old Toledo woman is dead after a crash on S. Telegraph Rd. just north of Samaria Rd. in Monroe County on Saturday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Joyce Shroyer was driving south on Telegraph Rd. just after 7:06 p.m. At the same...
Police chase ends in violent crash at Northwood storage facility
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A police chase ended violently at a Northwood storage facility early on Saturday morning. An employee at Storage Rentals of America on East Andrus Rd. said the car slammed through a chained gate and crashed into one of the storage units just before 3 a.m. Surveillance...
WTOL 11
