ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 16

Jeanne B
3d ago

Democrats Needed something to find votes for Fetterman at the time because he was losing ground to Dr Oz. So what happens, they run out of paper so they have to fill in provisional ballets.

Reply(1)
12
Screw Off
3d ago

Love how they blamed COVID and the so-called "large turnout" in mail ballots for being slow. Then they blamed the new mail ballot law. Then they get a sorting machine to help. And now they are STILL slow. Maybe the real issue isn't the mail ballots. Maybe the real issue is the overpaid and incompetent elections bureau staff....

Reply
11
Jerome Seiwell
3d ago

3rd world countries get votes counted faster. America in the past before computers were able to have an answer that night. I don't care left or right our voting system has become a joke to a point people don't have faith or believe in the voting system

Reply(2)
9
Related
WBRE

Jim Bognet files lawsuit against Luzerne County Board of Elections

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New fallout from the paper shortfall in Luzerne County on election day. 8th Congressional District Republican Candidate Jim Bognet has filed a lawsuit against the Luzerne County Board of Elections. In a statement, Bognet said the suit is to make sure every citizen that voted has their vote counted. Bognet […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania House Republicans choose their leaders

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House have just chosen their leaders, and the new head of the GOP said they aren't ready to concede control of the chamber just yet. Democrats flipped a dozen seats and won 102 overall in the midterm election. Because one of their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre house demolished as part of Blight Remediation Plan

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in Wilkes-Barre was demolished on Tuesday as part of Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George C. Brown’s Blight Remediation Plan. Mayor Brown announced, a house at 20-22 Sullivan Street was torn down Tuesday morning as after it was deemed a danger to the public. According to Mayor Brown, the BRP began […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says

Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hilltop

Mixed Midterms Election Results Potentially Shifted Pennsylvania Into a Purple State

In Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz in one of the most high-profile and expensive campaigns of the year. Although endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Oz only earned 47.3 percent of the vote, losing to Fetterman’s 50.3 percent. The closely contested race was decided by a difference of approximately 56,735 votes early on Nov. 9.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
wkok.com

Truancy Court Beginning in Northumberland County Dec. 1

SUNBURY – Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor says he’s been ‘appalled’ at the truancy rate in the county. He says this has been a growing issue for a decade, kids missing school without an excuse. The soon to be retired judge spearheaded an effort to...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

23rd year for Dickson City dinner

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A Thanksgiving tradition for more than 20 years took place in Lackawanna County. A free Thanksgiving dinner was held at the Eagle Fire Hall in Dickson City Thursday. Anyone in need of a meal in the mid-valley area was invited. The dinner runs completely on...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy