Rain and thunderstorms will make for difficult post-Thanksgiving travel
Whether you are out shopping Black Friday deals, exercising off your Thanksgiving feast, or traveling back home, rain and thunderstorms may cause some delays and headaches. A frontal system Friday morning is bringing widespread rain showers from the Northeast down to the Gulf Coast. This is just the first storm system that could bring travel delays to the eastern US this weekend, following the Thanksgiving holiday.
