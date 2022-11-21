Read full article on original website
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches
Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Who’s The Girl Beth Pummels In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3? Meet Scrapper Ashley Platz
Each episode of Yellowstone teaches us something new. The latest installment of Paramount Network’s wildly popular series, Season 5, Episode 3 (“Tall Drink of Water”), left us with one very important life lesson: Never mess with Beth Dutton’s (Kelly Reilly) man. Sunday night’s episode ended with...
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?
Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Who Are Kevin Costner's Children? Meet the 'Yellowstone' Star's Seven Kids
As the fan frenzy for all things Yellowstone grows, we're seeing a renewed interest in the star of the show, Kevin Costner, and his personal life. After all, it's pretty surprising to find out the 67-year-old actor is a father of seven. Yep—seven children!. In 2018, he told Parade...
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confesses Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ When Meeting the Real Life Beth Dutton
Kelly Reilly has invested so much of herself into her Yellowstone character Beth Dutton. As… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confesses Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ When Meeting the Real Life Beth Dutton appeared first on Outsider.
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?
Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive
Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Kelly Reilly Admits She Really Can't Stand Beth Smoking On Yellowstone
Smoking in films and television shows has seen a strange resurgence. Series like "Mare of Easttown," "The Umbrella Academy," and even "Law & Order: SVU" have shown more characters enjoying a cigarette in the past several years, with streaming services like Netflix often being one of the major culprits (via Truth Initiative).
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere
It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Posts Stunning Pics From Season 5 Premiere Party
Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille is amping up for the show’s upcoming premiere episode in a huge way, taking to the “red carpet” in a stunning sheer dress at the season five premiere party. Check it out. Compared to her beloved character Monica Dutton, Kelsey Asbille chose jaw-dropping...
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser On Carter’s Massive Growth Spurt In Season 5: “That Boy Is Looking Me In The Eye”
With just season four of Yellowstone as the lone reference, we all know Carter (Finn Little) as the pudgy little kid that was taken in by Beth Dutton to learn the ways of ranching, after he was orphaned. Carter has quickly become a fan favorite on the show, as we...
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set’: ‘It’s inspiring’
"Yellowstone," a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, explores how John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is now the governor of Montana. Cole Hauser plays his son-in-law Rip Wheeler.
