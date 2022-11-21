ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?

Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
