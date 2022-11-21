ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip

Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
etxview.com

Douglas first to kick off early voting in runoff

Atlanta Congresswoman Nikema Williams made it clear during an early morning press conference Tuesday that Douglas County is leading the way in early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Douglas County is the first county to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Lynette Burnette confirmed as winner in Kennesaw City Council recount

Cobb County Elections conducted a recount over the weekend and continuing through Tuesday that confirmed Lynette Burnette won the special election for Kennesaw City Council Post 1. In the course of the recount, Burnette lost one vote and Madelyn Orochena gained one, narrowing the gap between the two to only...
KENNESAW, GA
The Citizen Online

Man jailed for groping woman in Goodwill workroom

A Jonesboro man eluded local law enforcement for more than a year on charges of sexual battery. He is now in jail in Fayette after being apprehended in Spalding County. James S. Gilliam, 63, was arrested on Nov. 20 and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, according to Fayette County Jail records.
JONESBORO, GA

