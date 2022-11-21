Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
Gwinnett school leaders admit discipline policy implementation errors
Gwinnett County Public Schools leaders discussed the problematic launch of new discipline policy.
'A day of mourning' | Indigenous leaders teach true telling of the history of Thanksgiving
ATLANTA — A group of indigenous leaders made a new generation aware of their ancestors' struggles with a lesson on the true nature of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Monika Ponton Arrington, leader of Georgia Indigenous Diversity, educated students at Georgia State University on the exploitation of the natives as the holiday approaches.
etxview.com
Douglas first to kick off early voting in runoff
Atlanta Congresswoman Nikema Williams made it clear during an early morning press conference Tuesday that Douglas County is leading the way in early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Douglas County is the first county to...
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
Gwinnett school board chair criticizes new district calendar
Gwinnett County Public Schools adopted a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that includes few changes previously adopted calendars.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
Will you be able to vote on Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff? Depends on what county you live in
ATLANTA — Only a handful of counties so far have said they will offer Saturday voting in the Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says most of those locations are in metro Atlanta. Mike Hassinger with the Secretary...
Marietta firefighters seek raises amid resignations
Some Marietta firefighters say Fire Chief Tim Milligan is not properly advancing them through the city’s pay structure, ...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County to re-certify midterm election results after critical mistake flips seat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that it will be meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to re-certify their results from the midterm election. This comes after a recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election changed those results by a few votes.
Cherokee County school board approves employee bonuses
The one-time bonus payments will be included in the December paychecks.
Cobb County Board of Elections recertifies election results after uncounted ballots found
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Board of Election officials recertified election results from the Kennesaw City Council Special Election on Wednesday. It’s the third time they have had to recertify the results. Uncounted ballots found on a memory card changed the results of the election. Madelyn Orochena...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary put on warning after inspection; board says they’re making improvements
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a warning urging leaders at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary to clean up or face penalties. “This means that a USDA inspector has identified something that violates the Animal Welfare Act,” said Dr. Jack Kottwitz. Kottwitz, who has consulted for animal sanctuaries...
'No one wants to take accountability' | Residents complain about property management company, so 11Alive got answers for them
ATLANTA — Many viewers reached out to 11Alive after we ran a story on property management company Progress Residential not paying water bills on time for several customers at the Cascade Parc subdivision. The company, which manages properties - not just utilities, left some residents without water for at...
‘Devastating’ loss of indigent defenders in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County has a shortage of indigent defense attorneys in superior court, where the toughest cases are tried.
WSB-TV Atlanta
Doctors encourage neighbors to take precaution as respiratory illnesses are on the rise
ATLANTA — As millions of people hit the road and take to the skies for the holidays, there is a warning about the increase in respiratory illnesses from the triple-demic of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, especially as families get together. Cases of RSV have been climbing among children. But...
cobbcountycourier.com
Lynette Burnette confirmed as winner in Kennesaw City Council recount
Cobb County Elections conducted a recount over the weekend and continuing through Tuesday that confirmed Lynette Burnette won the special election for Kennesaw City Council Post 1. In the course of the recount, Burnette lost one vote and Madelyn Orochena gained one, narrowing the gap between the two to only...
DeKalb animal shelter has largest number of dogs ever; critics say court delays make it worse
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The DeKalb County Animal Shelter in Chamblee is currently housing more than 600 dogs. That’s well over its capacity and more than the shelter has ever had at one time. Last summer, the Georgia Department of Agriculture temporarily ordered the shelter not to take any...
The Citizen Online
Man jailed for groping woman in Goodwill workroom
A Jonesboro man eluded local law enforcement for more than a year on charges of sexual battery. He is now in jail in Fayette after being apprehended in Spalding County. James S. Gilliam, 63, was arrested on Nov. 20 and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, according to Fayette County Jail records.
