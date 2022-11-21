Rocket Sanders, KJ Jefferson and more headline Arkansas’ Players of the Game vs. Ole Miss

Arkansas played their best game of the season on both sides of the ball in their upset win over No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday .

Traditional upset victories usually come down to the wire and require a last-minute field goal or touchdown to seal the deal. However, none of that was necessary Saturday night as Arkansas flat-out whipped the Rebels, up 42-6 at one point in the 3rd quarter .

The winning effort on offense was once again led by the dynamic backfield duo of KJ Jefferson and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. The two combined for 447 of Arkansas’ 507 total yards of offense and were responsible for three touchdowns each.

On the other side of the ball, it was a complete team effort from the Arkansas defense. Ole Miss’ high-powered offense was able to move the ball, but once they were in the red zone the Hog defense held time and time again.

After such a complete team performance on both sides of the ball, the Razorbacks Wire staff had plenty of players to choose from for their Players of the Game, but ultimately decided on five worthy Hogs.

Here’s more on our selections and details on why they were selected.

Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders (editor E. Wayne)

Sanders put on a legendary rushing performance on Saturday. He finished with 232 yards rushing on 24 carries and scored three touchdowns. With that he moved into 8th in country and 2nd in the SEC in total yards rushing on the season with 1,379.

Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders (contributor Kendall Hilton)

Rocket's career day put him with some elite Razorback company. He became just the second player to have 200+ yards rushing and three touchdowns against a ranked opponent in program history. The only other Hog to do it? Darren McFadden.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (contributor Connor Goodson)

KJ Jefferson's importance to this Arkansas team can't be emphasized enough. His return helped ignite a fire under the offense that help overpower the Rebel defense early. Jefferson finished 17-22 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns and added 47 yards on the ground.

Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher (editor E. Wayne)

Slusher's return from a one-game suspension saw him finish with eight tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss. His stats might not jump off the page, but his role in slowing down Ole Miss' stud receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath played an important role in the Arkansas defense's success.

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (contributor Kendall Hilton)

McGlothern is quietly having a solid first year as a Razorback. Saturday was easily his best performance of the season up until now. He finished with eight tackles (six solo), one pass breakup and a forced fumble and recovery on Ole Miss' first drive following halftime.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (contributor Connor Goodson)

There's not a lot more left to say about the season that Drew Sanders has had at Arkansas. He's been the best player on the field all year and has the stats to back it up. Saturday was just another solid Drew Sanders performance as he finished with a team-leading ten tackles (four solo), a fumble recovery and interception.

