Dad finds son shot to death in his bedroom after hearing gunshot, Texas deputies say

A father was home asleep when he awoke to the sound of a gunshot, according to authorities in Texas.

His son, a 24-year-old man, had been shot to death while inside his bedroom, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The dad called for help at about 12:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Channelview home, east of Houston, and found the son “unresponsive with apparent gunshot injuries,” officials said. EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the home.

The dad told authorities he had seen a man running from his son’s bedroom after the shooting, according to the news release. He left in a car possibly driven by someone else, deputies said.

Investigators learned the son was in his room with a friend when his dad heard the shooting , KHOU reported.

“Right now, we’re trying to talk to the family and figure out who that (friend) is and get his information so we can speak to him,” Sgt. Sidney Miller told KTRK. “At this point, we don’t have a motive.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

