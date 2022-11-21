ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Dad finds son shot to death in his bedroom after hearing gunshot, Texas deputies say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBnC7_0jIiss2O00

A father was home asleep when he awoke to the sound of a gunshot, according to authorities in Texas.

His son, a 24-year-old man, had been shot to death while inside his bedroom, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The dad called for help at about 12:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Channelview home, east of Houston, and found the son “unresponsive with apparent gunshot injuries,” officials said. EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the home.

The dad told authorities he had seen a man running from his son’s bedroom after the shooting, according to the news release. He left in a car possibly driven by someone else, deputies said.

Investigators learned the son was in his room with a friend when his dad heard the shooting , KHOU reported.

“Right now, we’re trying to talk to the family and figure out who that (friend) is and get his information so we can speak to him,” Sgt. Sidney Miller told KTRK. “At this point, we don’t have a motive.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

Seven shot when gunfire erupts over dice game, leaving one dead, Mississippi cops say

Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge

Student shot during school drill when officer’s gun accidentally fires, IN officials say

Comments / 11

Ewan Dawes
4d ago

hey, hold on, what?????? sounds fishy to me, what was a man doing in your son's bedroom, for real tho????

Reply(4)
5
Related
cw39.com

Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
WEBSTER, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
16K+
Followers
517
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy