Are California gas prices up or down Thanksgiving week? What to know before you hit the road

More people will be hitting the road and boarding planes this Thanksgiving compared to 2021.

About 54 million people in the United States will be traveling 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving, the American Automobile Association reported its annual holiday travel forecast — a 1.5% increase since 2021.

“This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000,” according to the association, with 2005 and 2019 being the busiest.

Nearly 49 million will be driving this year and about 4.5 million will be flying to their destination.

This is a 0.4% increase in car travel from 2021, according to AAA, and an 8% increase in air travel.

Best times to get on the road

If you plan on driving this Thanksgiving weekend, AAA noted some of the best times you can get on the road and avoid traffic.

Wednesday: Before 8 a.m., after 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving: Before 11 a.m., after 6 p.m.

Friday: Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m.

Saturday: Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m.

Sunday: Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m.

How are gas prices?

Gas prices in California are going down, but are still the highest in the country.

Compare the state’s gas prices with our interactive maps below.

Gas price trend in California

Price of fuel in the state is coming down from a peak in early October when it surpassed $6 per gallon . This map was last updated Nov. 21.

Gas prices by county

This map was last updated Nov. 21.

Gas prices by state

States in the West are experiencing higher fuel prices, compared to the rest of the country. California, Nevada, Hawaii and Oregon are among the states with pricier gas at $4 to $5 per gallon. This map was last updated Nov. 21.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento?

