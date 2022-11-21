Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results
Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. Although a train decided to take part in the event for a brief moment, everyone was able to trot safely to the finish line. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the...
Where you can recycle oil/grease after Thanksgiving in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A reminder to not pour oil or grease down the drain. There are locations around eastern Iowa that takes all of that. Iowa City's East Side Recycling Center accepts vegetable oil. You can fill up a plastic bottle and drop it off...
Cedar Rapids Fire Department gives safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department has some safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day:. Please be careful in the kitchen, and anytime you're near heat sources today. Kids, pets and guests will all make great memories with you but they can add confusion to...
Work starting in Linn County for 146-year old Bertram Blue Bridge replacement
BERTRAM, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — This month, the Linn County Secondary Road Department started the Bertram Bridge replacement and relocation project. The Bertram Bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, relocation project includes replacing the current 146-year-old bridge with a new IDOT standard concrete beam bridge that will be able to carry legal loads (80,000 pounds or less) and relocating it to the Indian Creek Nature Center where it will be used on their trail system.
Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes
KC Receiver Makes Call for Iowa Football on Thanksgiving
North Liberty releases Beat the Bitter schedule
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Organizers of North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter are on a mission to turn Iowans into winter lovers, and announced the post-holiday festival’s schedule with both free and paid events. The full schedule and registration for events, which offers a bright...
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Two Eastern Iowa families are hoping for a holiday miracle
Two families from Eastern Iowa are hoping for a holiday miracle as they await kidney transplants at UIHC. Jakori Johnson's journey to needing a kidney transplant began in the womb. His mother, Amanda, had an extremely difficult pregnancy and as a result, he was born prematurely, without functioning kidneys. He...
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
Ag Informer: Clayton Co. Cattlemen of the Year
Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2022 Cattlemen of the Year: Rob Medberry. Wednesday 11/23. Hawk Talk with Dolph and Coach Ferentz 6:30-8:00pm. Friday 11/25. Hawkeye Football vs. Nebraska:...
Road closing for Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot 5K Run on Thanksgiving Day
All Community Events will be holding the Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The following streets will be closed for the event beginning at 4:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon:. 5th Street SE from 3rd Avenue SE to 4th Avenue SE. 4th...
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
Iowa City Downtown District's sleigh stolen from Ped Mall
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Downtown District and Iowa City police are asking for the public's help after a familiar holiday display has gone missing. The Iowa City Downtown District tweeted Wednesday that the sleigh they display annually on the Pedestrian Mall was stolen sometime between 11:56 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 by a group of "Grinches".
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
