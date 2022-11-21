Read full article on original website
Lincoln Park shooting, robbery victim Dakotah Earley getting closer to walking on his own, mom says
Dakotah Earley was critically injured in a Lincoln Park robbery back in May.
fox32chicago.com
Man threatened with gun on doorstep of Lake View residence: police
CHICAGO - A man with a gun went to the home of someone he knew in Lake View and began a fight Thursday evening. Police were called to the 3800 block of North Clark Street for reports of a man with a gun around 5:16 p.m. When officers arrived the man who lives at the home said an acquaintance knocked on his door and began to argue with him.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
fox32chicago.com
Man in critical condition after barging into North Side home, assaulting another: police
CHICAGO - A man forced his way into a home on the North Side and assaulted a victim late Thursday night. Police say an offender busted through a door of a home in West Ridge in the 6300 block of North Oakley around 10:40 p.m. and ran into a man.
Man fatally shot in the head while in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side Thursday. At about 7:54 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Vernon when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He was transported to...
CPD: 2 teens shot while driving on West Side
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot Thanksgiving night while driving on the West Side. At around 9:15 p.m., police said a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle when they heard shots fired. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the back and leg and was transported to Stroger in fair condition. […]
Robber targets man at knifepoint on CTA Blue Line
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed at knifepoint early Thursday on the CTA Blue Line in the Mayfair community.At 1:32 a.m., police were called to the Montrose Blue Line platform along the Kennedy Expressway. Police said the suspect grabbed an item out of the victim's bag and pulled a knife, police said.The robber then claimed he himself had been robbed, police said.The victim called police and the suspect ran off, police said.No injuries were reported. No one was in custody Thursday.
At Least 9 Shot Over Thanksgiving Weekend in Chicago So Far
Thursday – At approximately 4:44 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Racine, two men were struck by gunfire, police said. A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both taken to area hospitals in good condition. Wednesday – At approximately 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old was walking in the...
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring hopped into Chicago police car with a gun in his pocket, prosecutors say
Chicago — When Chicago police and state troopers responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire alert on Wednesday evening, they were met with an unusual situation: A man wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet walked up to a squad car and got inside with a handgun sticking out of his jacket pocket.
regionnewssource.org
Two Shot One Dead In Calumet City Near City Hall
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, Calumet City Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Pulaski Road for a report of shots fired, according to Calumet City Police. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire. A short time later, Calumet City Police...
fox32chicago.com
SWAT team outside home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Police have not provided additional details at this time. This is a breaking news story. Check...
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
WBBM News Radio
Alleged gunman among 3 charged in killing of 7-year-old boy in his Humboldt Park home
A total of three people have now been charged in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet as he washed his hands in his Humboldt Park home last month, Chicago police Supt. David Brown announced.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot while walking down the street on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. At about 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was in the 200 block of West 37th Place when he was shot in the right leg and lower back, Chicago police said. He was...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side Wednesday night. Police say around 10 p.m. the victim was outside in the 200 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan. The victim was hit...
cwbchicago.com
Prosecutors drop charges against one man, proceed against another in fatal shooting of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe
Chicago — Hours after Chicago police announced murder charges against two men for the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy in Humboldt Park, prosecutors dropped the case against one of the men during a bail hearing on Thanksgiving afternoon. Chicago Police Department records show that Chief of Detectives Brendan...
Surviors of Fiery South Side Crash Grateful to Celebrate Holiday With Loved Ones
A wrong-way chain-reaction crash killed two people and injured more than a dozen others on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday evening, and those who survived feel grateful to have been able to make it to the dinner table for Thanksgiving. “In the blink of an eye I saw my life...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect throws brick through suburban church window
La GRANGE PARK, Ill. - La Grange Park police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of a church this week. According to police, an unknown offender, or offenders, threw a landscape brick through a window on the northeast corner of The Village Church located at 1150 Meadowcrest Rd.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 17, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
