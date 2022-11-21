ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man threatened with gun on doorstep of Lake View residence: police

CHICAGO - A man with a gun went to the home of someone he knew in Lake View and began a fight Thursday evening. Police were called to the 3800 block of North Clark Street for reports of a man with a gun around 5:16 p.m. When officers arrived the man who lives at the home said an acquaintance knocked on his door and began to argue with him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: 2 teens shot while driving on West Side

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot Thanksgiving night while driving on the West Side. At around 9:15 p.m., police said a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle when they heard shots fired. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the back and leg and was transported to Stroger in fair condition. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robber targets man at knifepoint on CTA Blue Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed at knifepoint early Thursday on the CTA Blue Line in the Mayfair community.At 1:32 a.m., police were called to the Montrose Blue Line platform along the Kennedy Expressway. Police said the suspect grabbed an item out of the victim's bag and pulled a knife, police said.The robber then claimed he himself had been robbed, police said.The victim called police and the suspect ran off, police said.No injuries were reported. No one was in custody Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
WAUKEGAN, IL
regionnewssource.org

Two Shot One Dead In Calumet City Near City Hall

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, Calumet City Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Pulaski Road for a report of shots fired, according to Calumet City Police. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire. A short time later, Calumet City Police...
CALUMET CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

SWAT team outside home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Police have not provided additional details at this time. This is a breaking news story. Check...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot while walking down the street on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. At about 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was in the 200 block of West 37th Place when he was shot in the right leg and lower back, Chicago police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side Wednesday night. Police say around 10 p.m. the victim was outside in the 200 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan. The victim was hit...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect throws brick through suburban church window

La GRANGE PARK, Ill. - La Grange Park police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of a church this week. According to police, an unknown offender, or offenders, threw a landscape brick through a window on the northeast corner of The Village Church located at 1150 Meadowcrest Rd.
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 17, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
CHICAGO, IL

