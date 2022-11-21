Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apopka residents voice concern over dangers of sharp curve on Sheeler Avenue
APOPKA, Fla. — Some people in Apopka are worried that a sharp curve is too dangerous, and they want the county to add speed bumps and a guardrail. The curve is located at Sheeler Avenue and Keene Road, right by State Road 414. A business owner in the area...
Orlando Fire Department breaks ground on new ‘Beast of the East’ fire station
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department has broken ground on a new fire station. It is calling the station “The Beast of the East.”. The 15,000-square-foot site on Curry Ford Road near Gaston Foster Road will house 30 firefighters and four trucks. It replaces the original Fire...
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
fox35orlando.com
Why plumbers call the day after Thanksgiving 'Brown Friday'
ORLANDO, Fla. - While shoppers call the Friday after Thanksgiving Black Friday, plumbers are bracing for what they consider "Brown Friday." Sound kind of gross, right? But the name wasn't given for the reason you might be thinking of. The Friday after Thanksgiving is called "Brown Friday" because it tends...
fox35orlando.com
Dog found in trash can looking for home for the holidays
A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy is hoping to have a new loving forever home this holiday season. Last week, a deputy responded to a call about a dog that was stuck inside a garbage can.
WFTV
‘An enormous effort:’: Daytona Beach Shores residents seek permanent fix to damaged seawall
VIDEO: ‘An enormous effort:’: Daytona Beach Shores residents seek permanent fix to damaged seawall Daytona Beach Shores residents say they’re still waiting for permanent fixes to seawalls and dunes destroyed by Hurricanes Nicole and Ian. (Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Daytona Beach Shores residents...
villages-news.com
Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road
An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg selling an additional 515 acres to The Villages for more houses and retail expansion
Leesburg city commissioners have agreed to sell a 515-acre tract of land to The Villages in exchange for The Villages constructing a rapid infiltration basin system for the city. The system will have the capacity to treat up to 9 million gallons of wastewater per day. The tract where the...
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee Park Road residents form committee to fight development
Residents along Kissimmee Park Road, bordered by Lake Toho and Florida’s Turnpike, have that one road to get in and out of their neighborhoods. With the Turnpike interchange also on that road, it creates a mass of car-manity at drive times, for residents of Kissimmee Park and east along Nolte Road.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: A few showers possible on Thanksgiving in Central Florida ahead of next cool front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Thanksgiving!. While you're getting ready to feast with family and friends, you may be trying to decide whether to eat indoors or outdoors. Central Florida will be warm and mostly dry, but there is a chance for some downpours on this Turkey Day. And be sure to have a sweater ready because another cool front is on the way!
Bay News 9
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
Heading to the airport this holiday weekend? Here’s when it is expected to be the busiest
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport said passenger traffic is at a record high as the holiday travel season continues. Though things have been busy at the airport the past couple of days, it was a smooth takeoff for travelers hitting the skies. But the busiest days are still ahead.
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
WESH
Judge to decide if Volusia County can continue to prohibit short-term rentals in some areas
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A judge will soon decide whether the Volusia County government can continue to prohibit short-term rentals in unincorporated areas. A group of short-term renters filed a lawsuit against the county after county leaders voted last year to enforce an ordinance prohibiting them in residential neighborhoods.
click orlando
Driver rescued from burning SUV after crash topples power pole near Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A driver was rescued Thursday from a burning vehicle in Altamonte Springs after a crash knocked over a power pole, officials said. The crash happened just after noon on State Road 434 near Orange Avenue. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed...
floridanationalnews.com
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Fire Chief Charlie Salazar Break Ground on Fire Station 11
ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar invite the Dover Shores community to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Orlando Fire Department Station 11, “The Beast of the East.”. The new 14,918-square-foot station will be...
mynews13.com
Hundreds of Orlando volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for hurricane survivors
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many, Thanksgiving is not only a day to give thanks but also to give back. On Thursday morning, volunteers with the Salvation Army and Church of Latter Day Saints packed Thanksgiving meals into boxes for people without the means of obtaining their own ingredients, including survivors of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
SunRail extends service during the holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for the holiday season, SunRail is extending its train service on Fridays through December. The extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, making all station stops along the way. The extended service begins...
