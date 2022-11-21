ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

villages-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Why plumbers call the day after Thanksgiving 'Brown Friday'

ORLANDO, Fla. - While shoppers call the Friday after Thanksgiving Black Friday, plumbers are bracing for what they consider "Brown Friday." Sound kind of gross, right? But the name wasn't given for the reason you might be thinking of. The Friday after Thanksgiving is called "Brown Friday" because it tends...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road

An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
LADY LAKE, FL
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee Park Road residents form committee to fight development

Residents along Kissimmee Park Road, bordered by Lake Toho and Florida’s Turnpike, have that one road to get in and out of their neighborhoods. With the Turnpike interchange also on that road, it creates a mass of car-manity at drive times, for residents of Kissimmee Park and east along Nolte Road.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
LEESBURG, FL
floridanationalnews.com

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Fire Chief Charlie Salazar Break Ground on Fire Station 11

ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar invite the Dover Shores community to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Orlando Fire Department Station 11, “The Beast of the East.”. The new 14,918-square-foot station will be...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Hundreds of Orlando volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for hurricane survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. — For many, Thanksgiving is not only a day to give thanks but also to give back. On Thursday morning, volunteers with the Salvation Army and Church of Latter Day Saints packed Thanksgiving meals into boxes for people without the means of obtaining their own ingredients, including survivors of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
ORLANDO, FL

