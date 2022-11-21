Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
Binance Leads PoR Effort, Bitcoin’s Battle Above $16K and Crypto Market’s Attempt at Recovery: This Week’s Recap
The past week was somewhat positive for the entire cryptocurrency market, both in terms of pricing and overall developments. While the meltdown of FTX looms over the industry and most market participants are still afraid of contagion, the total capitalization added over $10 billion amid ongoing developments. First things first,...
Crypto Price Analysis Nov-25: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and LTC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Litecoin. Ethereum has failed to break the key resistance at $1,230 and has entered into a correction that appears to continue the bearish price action. ETH also lost 0.8% of its valuation in the past seven days, and sellers have managed to maintain their grip on the price.
Beyond Bitcoin – El Salvador Wants to Create a Legal Framework for All Crypto Assets
El Salvador released a bill that could enforce regulations in the local cryptocurrency industry. The government of El Salvador presented a bill that could set comprehensive rules on the local crypto sector and regulate the operations of all digital asset providers in the country. The ruling body is also one step closer to issuing blockchain bonds that could aid the development of certain BTC endeavors in the Central American nation.
LTC Leads Market Recovery with 29% Gains in 24 Hours (Litecoin Price Analysis)
Litecoin is the surprise of this bear market, being one of the first coins to have a breakout and showing tremendous strength. After a long consolidation since June, Litecoin has broken above this ascending triangle (pictured) that took months to form. In the process, the price rallied by 29% in the past 24 hours, which is an impressive achievement considering the current market context.
Users Can Now Verify the Bitcoin They Own on Binance via Merkle Tree
Binance released a PoR system for Bitcoin and vowed to do so for other cryptocurrencies in two weeks. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – introduced its Proof of Reserves (PoR) system to display to users the exact amount of its crypto reserves. The feature will...
Analyst Confirms GBTC’s 633K Bitcoin Claim Despite Grayscale’s Reluctance to Share Proof of Reserves
Proof of Reserve has emerged as a popular way after the FTX implosion to reassure customers to verify a custodian’s assets via cryptographic techniques. An independent analyst has confirmed that GBTC owns approximately 633,000 Bitcoin held by its custodian – Coinbase Custody. This comes as Grayscale, the asset manager running the world’s largest bitcoin fund, revealed that it won’t share its proof of reserves with customers.
After Voyager Bid, CrossTower Eyes Further Acquisitions
The platform had revised its offer for the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, earlier this month. The FTX implosion may have dented investor confidence and extended the crypto winter, but that does not appear to be a hurdle for many exchanges from pursuing expansion via mergers and acquisitions.
Crypto Survived MtGox and it Will Survive FTX: Chainalysis
There is little doubt that the collapse of FTX has been the largest black swan event in recent years, but was it as big as the Mt.Gox hack?. On Nov. 24, analytics firm Chainalysis made the Mt.Gox comparison as it was not the first time the crypto world has been shaken due to an exchange demise.
Russia Inches Closer to Launching a National Crypto Exchange (Report)
A “national crypto exchange in Russia” could see the light of day if the Finance Ministry and the central bank give their “yes.”. The lower chamber of Russia’s parliament – State Duma – has reportedly started working on a draft bill that could aid the creation of a “national crypto exchange.”
DCG Subsidiary to Acquire Bitcoin Mining Facilities and Other Assets From Compute North
Compute North had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Digital Currency Group’s subsidiary and crypto mining firm Foundry Digital plans to acquire two turnkey crypto mining facilities in the United States from the embattled Bitcoin miner Compute North. In the latest press release, Foundry also said it would...
South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects
Yoon Chang-Hyun wants to amend the law from South Korea to prevent another FTX-like scenario from happening. On the heels of the Terra LUNA meltdown and the bankruptcy of FTX, authorities from South Korea are proposing new amendments to the Digital Assets Bill seeking greater control over cryptocurrency exchanges. Congressman...
Binance’s CZ Reportedly in Talks with Abu Dhabi Investors on Industry Recovery Fund
CZ met with Abu Dhabi investors to raise funds for the cryptocurrency industry recovery fund. Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), reportedly met with investors from Abu Dhabi to discuss the recently announced cryptocurrency industry recovery fund. The CEO of the world’s leading exchange met with Abu Dhabi investors to...
Solana Recovers Another 9%, Ethereum Classic Jumps 6% (Market Watch)
At the same time, bitcoin trades sideways, while ETH has reclaimed $1,200. After yesterday’s price jump, bitcoin kept climbing and came close to $17,000 but was stopped ahead of it, at least for now. Most altcoins have also calmed following yesterday’s madness, but Solana and Ethereum Classic have charted...
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Lost $1.7 Billion in 2022
Core Scientific recorded its second consecutive quarterly loss in Q3, which brings the firm’s total loss this year to nearly $1.7 billion. Public-traded Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific has lost about $1.7 billion since the start of the year, according to its quarterly report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.
Here’s How Much Has Been Recovered Since FTX’s Bankruptcy Filing
The recovered assets, which consist of BTC, ETH, and other popular tokens, have been transferred to cold storage for safekeeping. As events continue to unfold in the wake of FTX’s collapse, some of the funds missing from the exchange’s accounts have been found and secured. Shortly after its...
Elon Musk Believes SBF Is Better at Bribing Media Outlets Than Running FTX
SBF is much better at bribing media companies than running a crypto exchange, Elon Musk said. Twitter’s new CEO – Elon Musk – thinks Sam Bankman-Fried is much better at “bribing media” than managing a cryptocurrency platform. The South African entrepreneur also dismissed the rumors...
MAS Explains Reasons for Not Alerting Local Users About FTX
The Singaporean regulator explains the difference between Binance and FTX. The Monetary Authority of Singapore stated that there was no reason to caution investors against FTX crypto exchange as it did with Binance because the former did not actively solicit users in Singapore. This comes amid earlier speculations stating that...
Digital Currency Group Owes Genesis Trading Arm $575 Million by May
The parent company of Genesis owes the lender $575 million after raising money for share buybacks and investing. Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert recently shared a letter with investors illuminating the cryptocurrency conglomerate’s web of external and intercompany loans. Among them is a newly disclosed liability of...
ApeCoin Geo-Blocks North American Users From Staking
Shortly after an SEC probe into Yuga, ApeCoin is geo-blocking access to its staking service for North American token holders. North American crypto users will be restricted from staking ApeCoin, the ERC-20 metaverse token issued by Yuga Labs, according to a company statement on Wednesday. The ApeCoin DAO claimed the...
