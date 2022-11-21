Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: Black Friday is Here!
'Tis the season for gifting! Spend a few minutes perusing our master list of sales to get the run-down on offers from your favorite brands. For more specific recommendations, our roundup of today's best deals on products will serve you well. Even more specifically, peep these deals to shop for the weed connoisseur, chef, or adventure lover in your life. Make today's deal-driven shopping efficient and easy – so you and yours can focus on having the happiest of holidays.
Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now
Virgil Abloh’s new Modular Imagination collection was designed in collaboration with Cassina. First unveiled at Milan Design Week, the full collection comprises two pieces, which are... two different-sized blocks. Developed in the Cassina LAB, each block is designed to eventually be recycled and can be attached to another block via a simple connecting module. The blocks retail for $2,115 and $3,295, respectively; fans are encouraged to collect as many as possible to design their own unique structures.
Today in Gear: Gear to Be Thankful For
Today’s the day: the greatest feast/food coma of the year. Thanksgiving always comes and goes so quickly; while, yes, you’ll end up with leftovers for a week (or two), what about the next hundred(s) of meals? Denny’s is making it easier to plan ahead with a newly released $5.99 graphic tee that secures the wearer one free Everyday Value Meal every day in 2023. The meal comes with eggs, bacon (or sausage) and your choice of two pancakes, a slice of French toast or a biscuit and gravy. The drop will be limited to just 150 shirts, with the launch going live on November 24. For everything you need to know, you can read our full explainer here.
3 Go Anywhere Watches to Gift This Season
By seamlessly combining military tool watch capability with beautiful aesthetics, sustainability and everyday wearability, Panerai has arrived at a sweet spot watch enthusiasts love: the new Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™️. These watches are not only for divers; they are meant for do-it-all adventurers who want capability and functionality in one watch that is as ready for anything as they are themselves. There's also a unique design characteristic that we think makes these Panerai particularly notable: the use of polished eSteel™. This is Panerai's own steel which included recycled material and has the same properties as conventional steel. It's just part of Panerai's commitment to developing strategies for a sustainable future. Below, you'll find a few of our favorites that will make great gifts this holiday season.
Need a Wardrobe Update? These Are the Best Apparel Deals to Shop for Black Friday
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. As fall turns to winter, now is a great time to upgrade and refresh your wardrobe — and not just because of the weather. The biggest shopping holidays of the year — Black Friday and Cyber Monday — are here and bigger than ever. Find cozy outerwear, comfortable commuting clothes, versatile wardrobe staples and more greatly discounted. Some of our favorite brands are running sales, so you can get high quality clothes at their lowest price ever. But don't waste your time sifting through every item on sale — shop our picks below and get the most bang for your buck at major brands like Huckberry, Western Rise, Faherty and more.
These Are the Best Deals of Black Friday, According to Our Editors
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Black Friday is here, and with so many sales, it can be hard to weed out the best savings. That's where we come in. Our team looks for the best online deals all year long, from high-quality kitchen appliances to rugged footwear to newly-released Apple tech. We spend hours searching for the best deals so you don't have to, and here's what you should consider from the top brands running major sales during the biggest shopping event of the year, including Sonos, J.Crew, Peloton, Dyson, Brooklinen, Therabody and so many more.
From Adventure Coolers to OLED TVs These Are the Biggest Black Friday Discounts You Can Shop
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. What's the best thing about Black Friday? The savings. It's one of the best times of year to save a ton of money on things that would normally cost you a good deal more. But finding the deepest discounts is more art than science, and it takes a lot of time, patience and dedication. To make the most of it, you can't just go out and, say, buy the first OLED TV you see on sale — you've gotta make sure you're combing the web for the best possible deal out there.
It's Finally Here: Up to 50% Off in the Gigantic Backcountry Black Friday Sale
This is it, folks. Get out that shopping list you've been compiling all year and put it to use. The G.O.A.T. outdoor gear and apparel retailer is opening the Black Friday floodgates from November 18-25 and crushing prices by up to half. The sale includes past-season styles, too, so you're sure to find mega bargains at every turn. We're talking the best products from the biggest brands – anything and everything to power your adventures, from bikes and snowboards to overlanding and climbing and beyond.
Mountain Hardwear Vs. Arc'teryx: Which Brand Makes the Preferred Puffy Jacket?
If I asked you to name a wintertime staple of your outdoor kit, my guess is, the down jacket would be within the top 3 on your list. Everyone and their mother has a favorite puffy: it's one of the unifiers in the wide-ranging world of outdoor recreation. But, with...
Score 30% Off Sitewide at Goldwin's Week-Long Black Friday Sale
Goldwin's streamlined outwear and apparel is among the most stylish available. Moreover, the brand's responsible, future-forward commitment to "unity between human and nature" makes its products worthy of discerning eco-minded adventurers. On top of it all, Goldwin's approach to technical clothing, using advanced materials construction methods, is remarkable. The Pertex Quantum Down Parka ($630) is a prime example of the brand's design, performance and sustainability vision. The high-loft Pertex coat, available in three colorways, each with a unique shine, is insulated using recycled Greendown that is cleaned using Japanese technology, which reduces weight (a size Medium weighs less than 700g) and increases heat retention. Internally, a baffle structure guarantees down will stay at your core, where it's needed most, and an integrated down tube at the neck enhances warmth. From November 21-28, shop Goldwin's Black Friday sale to take 30 percent off this and all other Goldwin outdoor, lifestyle and athletic products. Use code BFS30 at checkout.
Every Piece of Rhone Apparel Is on Sale Right Now for Black Friday
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. When it comes to the best performance apparel you can snag for the money, it’s hard to beat Rhone. The company makes some of our favorite sweat-wicking gear for exercising and daily life alike; indeed, as they’ve been known to integrate functional elements of actual gold into their wares, their apparel can actually be called “as good as gold” without being overly hyperbolic.
Score 30% Off the Best Gravity Bong You Can Buy
We've named the Stüdenglass Gravity Infuser the Best Gravity Bong available and said that it takes gravity bongs "to another level." If that's not enough of an endorsement, Seth Rogen himself loves this thing – a high-level opinion if ever there were one. Regularly $600, during the Stüdenglass Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale, score a sleek black Gravity Infuser kit for a whopping 30 percent off, or $420 (in case you're not, uhh, able to do the math right now). Constructed of borosilicate glass and aircraft-grade anodized aluminum, the rotating Gravity Infuser features a built-in percolation system and is designed for easy maintenance and cleaning. Included is an aluminum bowl kit, glass liner, cleaning tools and reusable travel case; to suit your style, the Gravity Infuser comes with both a three-foot silicon hose assembly and a 45° adjustable mouthpiece.
In These adidas Ultraboost 22s, COLD.RDY Tech Promises Better, Drier Winter Running
Adidas has given runners a new reason –or, perhaps, no excuse – to brave the coldest and slushiest of streets. Part of the brand’s expansive Ultraboost 22 collection, the Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 integrates COLD.RDY tech, and promises stable – and, most importantly, drier – winter running. A Continental Wintergrip rubber outsole is specially engineered to ensure added traction in cold, wet conditions and breathable COLD.DRY lining keeps feet warm on your coldest runs. The addition of winter-proof elements hasn't diminished performance – COLD.RDY 2.0s feature adidas' top-tier running tech throughout: "hundreds of BOOST capsules fused together to guarantee better energy return." That BOOST midsole cushioning is paired with a Linear Energy Push system for a stable, responsive ride and an upper made with 50 percent recycled content. It may be cold and dark out there, but there's no reason to compromise training during winter months. Bring home a pair of COLD.RDY Ultraboost 22 (and make sure your other cold weather running gear is up to snuff) and keep moving all season long.
At Huckberry, Fans Can Save Big on Over 1,000 Products
For many, Huckberry is the simplest year-round go-to for all-weather gear. Whether you’re shopping for swim trunks in summer or a parka for the slopes, you’ll find it all at Huckberry. Best of all, for a limited time fans can shop the Huckberry Black Friday sale to secure up to 40 percent off over 1,000 different products. There, they’ll find the biggest markdowns of the year with great savings across every type of gear imaginable. If you’re looking to upgrade your usual EDC you’ll have no trouble finding a sharp new tool. If you need to secure a new uniform, gadget or product to try a new sport you’ll find it at Huckberry. Or, if you just want to shop till you drop, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to do so. So get ready to shop apparel, footwear, outdoor supplies and more from all your favorite brands.
The Best Ashtrays for Weed and Cigars
If you’re a smoker, of either weed or tobacco, you’ll need certain accouterments to go along with your choice of smokes. First and foremost, you need a lighter or matches to light your smoking apparatus. But right behind that in importance, at least if you’re smoking a joint, blunt or cigar, is an ashtray. Ashtrays, of course, provide a place to drop your spent ashes, keeping your home tidy. The best ashtrays do a bit more, ranking as attractive pieces of home decor in their own right and sometimes pulling double-duty as catch-alls, incense holders or stash boxes.
Floyd The Bed Frame Review: Is This Burly Bedroom Piece Made to Last?
I’ve been wondering about that a lot recently as I’ve begun to notice a reappearance of trends from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The wide-leg pants, crop tops, wraparound sunglasses and pop punk bands of my youth all returning returned for another round. I’ve always known this...
Go Harder with Gigatech’s Favorite Gaming Desktop
If your current gaming rig can't keep up with your skill level or you want hardware that'll push you to improve, Gigatech’s Gaming Titan 5 Gaming Desktop was designed to stream — and help you game — longer, harder and faster. Powered by a. Nvidia RTX 3060...
From Black Diamond to Yeti, These Are All the Best Black Friday Hiking, Camping and Outdoor Deals
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Getting out into the great outdoors is a four-season affair for a lot of folks. But even if the weather has gotten too chilly for you to hit the trails, you might still want to consider picking up some new gear for when the ice begins to thaw again. And around Black Friday (that's right now) is one of the best times to make that happen, as tons of great gear from a bunch of top brands is deeply discounted.
The Rivian R1X: Everything You Need to Know
Rivian has already unveiled the R1T pickup and R1S SUV and brought them into production. The natural question is what’s coming next — besides, of course, a lot of EV vans for Amazon. The answer is a third vehicle that will reportedly be called the R1X. It’s expected...
