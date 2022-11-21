Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
whatsupnewp.com
Newport City Council-elect to meet on Nov. 29
Newport City Council-elect will meet on November 29 at 6 pm in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at Newport City Hall. The purpose of the meeting will be to meet and discuss with the current city solicitor, probate court judge, and municipal court judge the responsibilities and duties of said positions.
ABC6.com
Thanksgiving meals distributed in Rhode Island despite inflation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — While inflation and homelessness continues to be an everyday issue people in the ocean state, finding ways to make sure everyone gets to eat a Thanksgiving meal. “It’s a wonderful feeling, we take it for granted that we have homes to go to , our...
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from us here at The Saltwater Edge! Tautog fishing remains the best thing going. There seems to be no end to double-digit fish! White leggers on heavy jigs have been the key to success. Patience pays off right now, let that bite build and you’ll be catching some truly great fish.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 25-27)
Thanksgiving weekend is known for homecoming shows, where locally-based bands play your favorite venues in front of hometown fans. That’s our focus in “Six Picks Music” this week, as we feature top shows from Westerly to Woonsocket and beyond. Friday: One of the greatest bands to ever...
whatsupnewp.com
DEM, REI Co-op invite Rhode Islanders to #OptOutside on Black Friday
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) along with specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op are encouraging individuals and families to opt for a healthier way to spend Black Friday; one that reconnects them with nature by spending time outdoors. Rhode Island’s natural and public assets, including 8,200 acres of parkland, 400 miles of hiking and biking trails, 25 parks and nature preserves, and eight saltwater beaches offer healthy, stress-free alternatives to crowded Black Friday shopping. From hiking, biking, fishing, and more, there are many ways to enjoy time outdoors.
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Providence offers free parking to encourage shopping local
Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that two hours of free parking will be offered every day in sections of the city from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 31.
Thanksgiving Day Blitz: High school rivals clash to end the year
In this year's Thanksgiving Day Blitz, Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from across the region.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
whatsupnewp.com
Shop Local “Six Picks” – Art and Gift shops in Newport and beyond
The holiday shopping season is upon us. Supply chain issues may impact big box stores, but there are dozens of local options out there for finding great gifts for family and friends. Each week between now and Christmas, we’ll select six of our favorites in different categories from Aquidneck Island and beyond. This week, we present some of our favorite art and gift shops.
moderncampground.com
Celebrate the Holiday Season with Wawaloam Campground’s Festival of Lights
‘Tis the season to be jolly, and there’s nothing more exciting than driving through a sea of lights!. Looking for a fun and exciting activity for the whole family this coming holiday season? Wawaloam Campground (Rhode Island) is set to open its drive-thru holiday light display tomorrow, November 25.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County nonprofits win grants for housing, hunger and behavioral health
NEWPORT, RI – Seven Newport County nonprofits working on food insecurity, housing instability and homelessness prevention, and behavioral health are among the organizations that will share $8.3 million in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation. State leaders funded the Foundation’s ARPA Nonprofit Support Program using $20 million from the...
newportthisweek.com
Last Week in 02840
The Preservation Society of Newport County held a preview party on Nov. 18 for its third annual “Sparkling Lights” display. People began gathering around the Welcome Center shortly after dark. Board chairman Bill Lucey welcomed all to the “flipping of the switch” ceremony, and thanked Jim Donahue for his work overseeing the installation. Upon hearing the name of the landscape designer and horticulturist, a woman in the crowd exclaimed, “He is amazing! I love him!”
‘Ghost gear’ to be removed from Narragansett Bay
Abandoned fishing equipment, also called ghost gear, has been haunting the Narragansett Bay for decades.
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
whatsupnewp.com
850 Scouts prepare creative Thanksgiving feasts over campfires
This past weekend, 850 Scouts from the Narragansett Council continued the traditional pre – Thanksgiving campout known as ‘Campsgiving.’ Every year, Scouts camp out the Saturday before Thanksgiving and prepare a Thanksgiving dinner at their campfire with a creative spin on turkey preparation. According to the Boy...
Christmas tree farmer: Impacts of drought will be felt for years
This summer's drought conditions hit local farmers hard, prompting some Christmas tree farms to limit their tree offerings or remain closed altogether.
RI marijuana products destroyed after testing positive for pesticides
None of the products that failed pesticide testing made it to patients, according to the DBR.
