ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Newport City Council-elect to meet on Nov. 29

Newport City Council-elect will meet on November 29 at 6 pm in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at Newport City Hall. The purpose of the meeting will be to meet and discuss with the current city solicitor, probate court judge, and municipal court judge the responsibilities and duties of said positions.
NEWPORT, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from us here at The Saltwater Edge! Tautog fishing remains the best thing going. There seems to be no end to double-digit fish! White leggers on heavy jigs have been the key to success. Patience pays off right now, let that bite build and you’ll be catching some truly great fish.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 25-27)

Thanksgiving weekend is known for homecoming shows, where locally-based bands play your favorite venues in front of hometown fans. That’s our focus in “Six Picks Music” this week, as we feature top shows from Westerly to Woonsocket and beyond. Friday: One of the greatest bands to ever...
WESTERLY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

DEM, REI Co-op invite Rhode Islanders to #OptOutside on Black Friday

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) along with specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op are encouraging individuals and families to opt for a healthier way to spend Black Friday; one that reconnects them with nature by spending time outdoors. Rhode Island’s natural and public assets, including 8,200 acres of parkland, 400 miles of hiking and biking trails, 25 parks and nature preserves, and eight saltwater beaches offer healthy, stress-free alternatives to crowded Black Friday shopping. From hiking, biking, fishing, and more, there are many ways to enjoy time outdoors.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Shop Local “Six Picks” – Art and Gift shops in Newport and beyond

The holiday shopping season is upon us. Supply chain issues may impact big box stores, but there are dozens of local options out there for finding great gifts for family and friends. Each week between now and Christmas, we’ll select six of our favorites in different categories from Aquidneck Island and beyond. This week, we present some of our favorite art and gift shops.
NEWPORT, RI
moderncampground.com

Celebrate the Holiday Season with Wawaloam Campground’s Festival of Lights

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and there’s nothing more exciting than driving through a sea of lights!. Looking for a fun and exciting activity for the whole family this coming holiday season? Wawaloam Campground (Rhode Island) is set to open its drive-thru holiday light display tomorrow, November 25.
RICHMOND, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport County nonprofits win grants for housing, hunger and behavioral health

NEWPORT, RI – Seven Newport County nonprofits working on food insecurity, housing instability and homelessness prevention, and behavioral health are among the organizations that will share $8.3 million in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation. State leaders funded the Foundation’s ARPA Nonprofit Support Program using $20 million from the...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
newportthisweek.com

Last Week in 02840

The Preservation Society of Newport County held a preview party on Nov. 18 for its third annual “Sparkling Lights” display. People began gathering around the Welcome Center shortly after dark. Board chairman Bill Lucey welcomed all to the “flipping of the switch” ceremony, and thanked Jim Donahue for his work overseeing the installation. Upon hearing the name of the landscape designer and horticulturist, a woman in the crowd exclaimed, “He is amazing! I love him!”
Turnto10.com

Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

850 Scouts prepare creative Thanksgiving feasts over campfires

This past weekend, 850 Scouts from the Narragansett Council continued the traditional pre – Thanksgiving campout known as ‘Campsgiving.’ Every year, Scouts camp out the Saturday before Thanksgiving and prepare a Thanksgiving dinner at their campfire with a creative spin on turkey preparation. According to the Boy...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy