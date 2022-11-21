ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with millions hitting the roads

TAMPA, Fla. - Those traveling ahead of Thanksgiving will be out in full force, clogging highways and interstates to get to their holiday destination. If you’re planning to be on the roads today, be prepared for traffic and factor some extra time into your plans, especially here in Florida, where 2.7 million people plan to drive over the next few days, experts said. Orlando was cited as the number one destination for drivers, not just here in the state but across the country.
Sometimes live news doesn't go as planned, on Good Day Tampa Bay

It was a beautiful setup, then it all fell apart. Russell Rhodes really knows his Black Friday shopping traditions. Unfortunately, that's not what we were doing. As usual, the weather man (Jim Weber, this time) saved the day.
Tampa Bay area artist approaches craft with patience to create portraits

TAMPA, Fla. - In a small studio space, Cora Waterhouse spends hours with people, whether in person, with photographs or with art. She has been an artist for most of her life, creating cards, fashion, sculptures and murals. She specializes in portraits. "This is a slow process, and I have...
Lawmakers considers changes to 'Resign-to-Run' law

If Ron DeSantis decided to make a presidential run, he would have to resign as Florida's governor under current state law. Some Florida lawmakers, though, said they're considering changes to the state's "Resign-to-Run" law.
DeSantis and Warren head to trial next week

Governor Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will head to trial next week in Tallahassee. Warren is fighting to get his job back after the governor removed him from office for neglect of duty back in August.
