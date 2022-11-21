Iowa State moved to 3-0 on the season after a 68-53 beating of the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday evening inside Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones forced 27 turnovers and looked to be in complete control for a large portion of the contest. The same story could be said of the other two games this year as the Clones have mowed down a group of opponents with an average KenPom ranking of 327. Iowa State has forced turnovers at an NCAA-leading 35.7% clip and currently touts the nation’s 24th most efficient defense (KenPom). But much of this is to be expected as the Cyclones trudge through competition that is as overmatched playing in Hilton Coliseum as Tom Manning is to calling plays.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO