Cyclones Survive Against Villanova in OT
The Cyclones went inside early and often Thursday afternoon en route to a 81-79 overtime victory. They were lead by Gabe Kalscheur and Osun Osunniyi, who poured in 23 and 17, respectively. Jaren Holmes contributed a solid 12-9-5 as well. The game started out with Iowa State jumping out to...
The Mid-Morning Dump: Turkey lurkey doo and turkey lurkey dap
WAKE UP, IT’S GAMEDAY Iowa State men and women both play today. BOOMER LOSERS Iowa State completes the season sweep of Oklahoma last night on senior night. SWIMMING SCHOOL Lucia Rizzo picks up Big 12 Swimmer of the Week. KEYS TO VICTORY John Walters goes through what needs to...
Cyclones Stomp Spartans, 80-49.
Iowa State is in Portland for the Phil Knight Invitational, which by the way, is so awesome that both our men’s and women’s teams get to compete. Twister Sisters drew Michigan State in the 7th all-time matchup between the schools. Iowa State has won the previous two meetings to lock up the series at 3 apiece. Cyclones come in at 4-0 as Sparty sits at 6-0, neither team facing a P5 opponent thus far. The fightin’ Bill Fennellys are 5-point favorites, let’s do this thing!
Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Michigan State
The last time we saw the Cyclones on the court they beat Columbia 99-77 in Hilton Coliseum behind a great offensive night as a team. Ashley Joens led the team again in scoring with 33 points and an incredible 70% three point percentage. Stephanie Soares also scored 15 and had a couple blocks. The Clones will look to repeat the high shooting percentages of over 50% from the floor, over 40% from deep, and over 80% at the line.
Mens Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ North Carolina
The Cyclones advanced to the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Invitational, beating Villanova by a final score of 81-79 on Thanksgiving. Iowa State was paced by Gabe Kalscheur and by Osun Osunniyi, with the latter dominating the paint. Solid contributions were had from many, including Caleb Grill, Hason Ward, and Rob Jones. Jaren Holmes also contributed across the board, despite a tough shooting night.
Checking in on Men’s Basketball and Phil Knight Invitational Preview
Iowa State moved to 3-0 on the season after a 68-53 beating of the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday evening inside Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones forced 27 turnovers and looked to be in complete control for a large portion of the contest. The same story could be said of the other two games this year as the Clones have mowed down a group of opponents with an average KenPom ranking of 327. Iowa State has forced turnovers at an NCAA-leading 35.7% clip and currently touts the nation’s 24th most efficient defense (KenPom). But much of this is to be expected as the Cyclones trudge through competition that is as overmatched playing in Hilton Coliseum as Tom Manning is to calling plays.
