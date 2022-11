State Police are continuing their investigation into a double homicide in Schenectady County. Troopers say the victims were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown Tuesday. The names of the people who were killed haven't been released and officials say there is no danger to the public. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact State Police at 518-630-1700.

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO