Stephens County, OK

waurikanewsjournal.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report

Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Bitcoin theft suspect gets probation revoked

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An employee claiming to have been robbed of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin gets probation revoked. Timothy Paul Sears, 42, pleaded guilty to Theft over $2,500 and under $30K. His probation was revoked for failing to meet the terms of his probation. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 18, 2019, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people broke into the Subway on the east side of Lawton just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with Subway said the individuals stole a safe containing several hundred dollars. According to the manager, it all happened in a span of thirty minutes. He said they...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man accused of beating disabled veteran jailed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man listed on Texoma’s Most Wanted for beating a disabled veteran is back behind bars this time for violating his probation. Sean Michael Blankenship was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after being featured on the Wichita Falls Police Department’s weekly wanted list. Blankenship is charged with Injury to a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Family wants answers after loved ones death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
LAWTON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Family of missing 69-year-old Oklahoma man pleads for help finding him

RANDLETT, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — In Cotton County, Oklahoma, simply minutes from the Red River, about 10 miles exterior the city of Randlett, authorities try to find a 69-year-old man following his mysterious disappearance. Grady Bruce Benson is a lifelong resident of Cotton County who has lived inside a mile...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being heard. When they arrived one person was...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: House fire victim dies of her injuries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department says a woman taken to the hospital from a house fire last week has died from her injuries. Lea Yourist has been identified as the victim. Officials say she passed away on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the home at 2205...
LAWTON, OK
comancheok.net

Overpass to be named after local soldier

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be honoring the late Rodney Aaron Hagan, SGT of the United States Army and Comanche High School graduate for his service to his country. Senator Chris Kidd will dedicate the Rodney Aaron Hagan Memorial Hwy 7 overpass on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Cleveland County judge dismisses protective order filed against Sooners tight end Daniel Parker

A protective order filed against Oklahoma tight end Daniel Parker in Cleveland County last week was dismissed Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by OU Daily. The petition for protective order, filed Nov. 15, accused Parker of domestic abuse, stalking and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Judge Bridget Childers dismissed the protective order after the petitioner, a 21-year-old woman, failed to appear in court. The Norman Transcript first reported details of Tuesday’s proceedings.
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton honors longest-serving council member

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The street leading up to East Side park in Lawton was renamed in honor of the city’s longest-serving council member. Jackson served on city council for 22 years beginning in Ward 4 and then in Ward 2 when his home was redistricted. He retired in December...
LAWTON, OK

