Father arrested in 2020 ‘suspicious’ death of 2-year-old daughter
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls father is behind bars after his two-year-old daughter was found dead in his home which police described as “a home with horrible filth.” Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child on November 22, 2022. According to court documents, Wichita Falls […]
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
Bitcoin theft suspect gets probation revoked
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An employee claiming to have been robbed of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin gets probation revoked. Timothy Paul Sears, 42, pleaded guilty to Theft over $2,500 and under $30K. His probation was revoked for failing to meet the terms of his probation. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 18, 2019, […]
East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people broke into the Subway on the east side of Lawton just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with Subway said the individuals stole a safe containing several hundred dollars. According to the manager, it all happened in a span of thirty minutes. He said they...
Man accused of beating disabled veteran jailed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man listed on Texoma’s Most Wanted for beating a disabled veteran is back behind bars this time for violating his probation. Sean Michael Blankenship was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after being featured on the Wichita Falls Police Department’s weekly wanted list. Blankenship is charged with Injury to a […]
Family wants answers after loved ones death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
Man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’ by contracting COVID
The suspect told police he'd been drinking whiskey all day and denied assaulting the victim, alleging that she fell.
Family of missing 69-year-old Oklahoma man pleads for help finding him
RANDLETT, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — In Cotton County, Oklahoma, simply minutes from the Red River, about 10 miles exterior the city of Randlett, authorities try to find a 69-year-old man following his mysterious disappearance. Grady Bruce Benson is a lifelong resident of Cotton County who has lived inside a mile...
SILVER ALERT: Cotton County man ‘disappears’ after taking food to son
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Cotton County woman cannot understand what could have possibly happened to her husband of 49 years, and she’s hoping very much someone will come forward with information that could help authorities locate him. On Wednesday, November 9, Maxine Benson said her husband, Bruce, disappeared from their home east of Randlett, […]
Possible gunshot call triggers heavy police presence on Astin Ave
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls and Wichita County law enforcement are currently combing the area near Astin Avenue for signs of an alleged shooting. Shortly before 1:45 p.m., Wichita Falls responders were called to the 500 block of Astin Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival, responders reported that they could find no […]
Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being heard. When they arrived one person was...
Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
Boyfriend says he’s ‘man enough to accept the consequences’ prior to arrest
According to police, the victim stated multiple times, "Why the [expletive] did you take my vehicle?"
Man pleads guilty in face of “15.5 quadrillion DNA odds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 52-year-old man who denied sexually assaulting an Iowa Park teen apparently decides the “15.5 quadrillion” DNA odds against him are too high to fight, and pleads guilty November 18, 2022. Jamie Hibler pleaded guilty in 30th District Court to sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 20 years […]
UPDATE: House fire victim dies of her injuries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department says a woman taken to the hospital from a house fire last week has died from her injuries. Lea Yourist has been identified as the victim. Officials say she passed away on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the home at 2205...
Overpass to be named after local soldier
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be honoring the late Rodney Aaron Hagan, SGT of the United States Army and Comanche High School graduate for his service to his country. Senator Chris Kidd will dedicate the Rodney Aaron Hagan Memorial Hwy 7 overpass on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.
Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
OU football: Cleveland County judge dismisses protective order filed against Sooners tight end Daniel Parker
A protective order filed against Oklahoma tight end Daniel Parker in Cleveland County last week was dismissed Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by OU Daily. The petition for protective order, filed Nov. 15, accused Parker of domestic abuse, stalking and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Judge Bridget Childers dismissed the protective order after the petitioner, a 21-year-old woman, failed to appear in court. The Norman Transcript first reported details of Tuesday’s proceedings.
City of Lawton honors longest-serving council member
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The street leading up to East Side park in Lawton was renamed in honor of the city’s longest-serving council member. Jackson served on city council for 22 years beginning in Ward 4 and then in Ward 2 when his home was redistricted. He retired in December...
Repeat shoplifter asks for bond reduction, pleads guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with dozens of past theft and shoplifting charges first files to have her bonds reduced on her latest charges so she can get out of jail, then pleads guilty and is released on probation. Chelsea Hoyt, who police say with an accomplice has plagued local merchants for years with […]
