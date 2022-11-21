Read full article on original website
Shelby County seniors from Collins High School to participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students from Shelby County will march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday morning. Andrew Mazaraki and Kamryn Lawes, both seniors at Martha Layne Collins High School, will perform in the parade. The two auditioned to join a band with other high school students.
Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state at Kentucky Capitol, funeral arrangements released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral services for former Kentucky Governor and KFC President John Y. Brown, Jr., will take place next week. Brown will lie in state at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 3-7 p.m. Visitation is open to the public. Funeral services will be...
Cooking class for students at Byck Elementary led by Dare to Care, GE Appliances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at a local elementary school are bringing home some new culinary skills in time for the holidays. Byck Elementary School students participated in a cooking class at the Dare to Care Community Kitchen on Tuesday. GE Appliances sponsored the event, gifting 25 students with a new countertop oven.
Louisville nonprofit's new 'Doula Dash' ride-sharing program gets $10,000 grant from city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Moms-to-be in Louisville in need of a ride now have a resource to get where they need to go. Doula Dash is a new program being offered through Granny's Birth Initiative, a nonprofit that provides resources such as a maternity pantry, a milk bank and more.
Southern Indiana restaurant partners with ministries to serve Thanksgiving meals to homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant expanded its Thanksgiving meal giveaway program this year. Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen in Jeffersonville provided more than 300 meals this year. The restaurant started the holiday tradition in 2020. This year, it donated meals to Jesus Cares at Exit 0 and Catalyst...
Jeffersonville Christmas tree lot sees increased demand on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even while their Thanksgiving turkeys were still in their ovens, some southern Indiana families were already getting ready for Christmas. For Bonnie Miller, it's a family tradition. "After Thanksgiving, we were coming, hunting for trees," she said. This Thanksgiving Day was just like all the others....
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
Louisville child with diabetes grows up to be a diabetes nurse to give back to kids like her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Each year thousands of kids in Kentucky and southern Indiana find themselves at Norton Children's Hospital with a diabetes diagnosis. Sara Brummett, a fourth grader at the time, was one of those kids in 2010. "It was really scary," Brummett said. "I was just really dehydrated,...
LMPD officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,500 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department started off on Wednesday with an important assignment that had them delivering Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of homes. It is an annual mission that always happens the day before Thanksgiving. After morning roll call, officers are dispatched...
Louisville has dozens of free electric vehicle chargers. Thank this guy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When it was built about a decade ago, the “Highland Green” building in the Cherokee Triangle had enough eco-friendly features to earn a “gold” certification from a national group that measures energy efficiency and sustainable design. But the building, which houses...
Volunteers helping Wayside Christian Mission staff prepare for Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since the pandemic, Wayside Christian Mission is resuming its full-scale holiday celebration for the homeless. With only hours to spare, Wayside workers were on a mission Wednesday to ensure anyone in need can walk through the doors of Hotel Louisville and receive three hot meals on Thanksgiving Day.
Owners of popular disc golf course in Louisville working to reopen, gain support ahead of public hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular disc golf course in Louisville is trying to reopen after it was shut down by the city. More than a year after being ordered to shut down, Arrowhead Disc Golf Course supporters will have the chance to tell the city why it should reopen.
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
Retiring police chief Rick McCubbin 'enjoyed every minute' of 40 years in law enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick McCubbin dedicated his life to law enforcement. The Shepherdsville Police Chief announced on Monday his plan to retire Jan. 2. McCubbin has been in the middle of high-profile cases that have drawn national attention, like a trio of murders in Bardstown. McCubbin spent 17 years...
Shoppers pack local grocery stores Wednesday gathering items for Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grocery stores are packed on Wednesday as preparations ramp up for Thanksgiving Day. Plenty of people were making those last minute trips at the Meijer in Jeffersonville, where the self-checkout area saw a steady stream of customers. Many shoppers who spoke with WDRB News said they...
BEHIND THE SCENES | A look at construction progress at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is in the middle of a nearly $400 million renovation, and WDRB News got a look inside at the progress that has happened over the last six months. Visitors poured into Churchill Downs on Wednesday ahead of the track's annual Thanksgiving Dinner and race....
Black Friday shoppers start out early for the special offers and the family tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people got a jump on holiday shopping on Black Friday, Nov. 25. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got in the middle of all the bargain hunters at Best Buy & Jefferson Mall. People lined up early looking for special offers at Best Buy on Outer Loop.
Doctor from Norton Children's Hospital seeing dramatic increase in flu cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at Norton Children's Hospital say they are seeing a dramatic increase in flu cases. Systemwide, Norton says around 60% of the kids they are testing for flu are positive. As of Tuesday morning, 16 children are hospitalized with the flu. Dr. Kris Bryant says you...
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
Business owners ask for roadway safety after car destroys Madison, Ind. business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car slammed into a southern Indiana business with the store's owner just feet away on Sunday. El Camino, a restaurant in Madison, Ind., has been hit twice by cars. Once in 2015 by a drunk driver and again on Sunday when owners said a police chase ended in their store.
