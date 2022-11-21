ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

wdrb.com

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

LMPD officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,500 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department started off on Wednesday with an important assignment that had them delivering Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of homes. It is an annual mission that always happens the day before Thanksgiving. After morning roll call, officers are dispatched...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Volunteers helping Wayside Christian Mission staff prepare for Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since the pandemic, Wayside Christian Mission is resuming its full-scale holiday celebration for the homeless. With only hours to spare, Wayside workers were on a mission Wednesday to ensure anyone in need can walk through the doors of Hotel Louisville and receive three hot meals on Thanksgiving Day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
LOUISVILLE, KY

