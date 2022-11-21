For many, Thanksgiving is a time to acknowledge and express gratitude to the people who make a difference in others’ lives. For Princeton students, that includes the seven thousand staff members, a number greater than the current undergraduate student body, who ensure that the campus is operating smoothly. This thanksgiving, we asked Daily Princetonian staffers to shout out staff on campus that they are thankful for.

