Daily Princetonian

Pablo G. Debenedetti to step down as Dean for Research

Pablo G. Debenedetti will step down as Dean for Research on June 30, 2023 after a decade in this role, according to an announcement released by the University on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Debenedetti plans to retire after taking a sabbatical during the 2023-24 academic year. Debenedetti is the Class of...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Computer Science chair Jennifer Rexford ’91 to serve as next provost

Jennifer Rexford ’91, chair of the Department of Computer Science, will serve as Princeton’s 14th provost, according to an announcement released by the University on Tuesday, Nov. 22. She will assume the position in March 2023, following current Provost Deborah Prentice’s departure to serve as the Vice Chancellor at the University of Cambridge.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Thanks for all you do, University staff members

For many, Thanksgiving is a time to acknowledge and express gratitude to the people who make a difference in others’ lives. For Princeton students, that includes the seven thousand staff members, a number greater than the current undergraduate student body, who ensure that the campus is operating smoothly. This thanksgiving, we asked Daily Princetonian staffers to shout out staff on campus that they are thankful for.
PRINCETON, NJ

