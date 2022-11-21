ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Cereal Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Cincinnati police respond to report of injury crash near I-74

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and firefighters responded to a report of an injury crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday evening near I-74. The reported crash happened around 6 p.m. on Montana Avenue, near Baltimore Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Wesley Court in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Ward Avenue in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Ward Avenue in Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m. One person was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Moffett Road in Morning View

MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Moffett Road in Morning View.
MORNING VIEW, KY

