Peoria, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AZFamily

Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Driver crashes through Phoenix neighborhood before walking away from damage

PHOENIX — Police say a driver crashed through a Phoenix neighborhood overnight and fled the scene. Phoenix police says the incident happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after midnight on Thursday. A single vehicle reportedly crashed into a parked car and neighborhood wall before the driver walked...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect in custody after police shootout in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Thanksgiving night. Initial reports of a heavy police presence came in around 11 p.m. to the neighborhood near Horne and Southern Avenue. Det. Brandi George tells Arizona’s Family that two officers were involved in the shootout but details on what led up haven’t been released. The suspect was reportedly taken into custody without any injuries. One officer was rushed to the hospital as a precaution after suffering an injury. The officer has since been released from the hospital.
MESA, AZ
12 News

MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store

MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting

Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler

The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the night of...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Armed burglary suspect dies after being shot by police in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man suspected of breaking into a home has died after being shot by Chandler police on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Folley Place, near Gilbert and Frye Roads. According to Sgt. Jason McClimans, it started when a person...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested

TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix first responders talk about celebrating Thanksgiving while working

Phoenix first responders talk about celebrating Thanksgiving while working
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ

