AZFamily
Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
ABC 15 News
Driver crashes through Phoenix neighborhood before walking away from damage
KTAR.com
Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
AZFamily
Suspect in custody after police shootout in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Thanksgiving night. Initial reports of a heavy police presence came in around 11 p.m. to the neighborhood near Horne and Southern Avenue. Det. Brandi George tells Arizona’s Family that two officers were involved in the shootout but details on what led up haven’t been released. The suspect was reportedly taken into custody without any injuries. One officer was rushed to the hospital as a precaution after suffering an injury. The officer has since been released from the hospital.
MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
AZFamily
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
AZFamily
City of Mesa to pay $8 million to family of man shot, killed by police in 2016
AZFamily
Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting
santansun.com
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the night of...
AZFamily
Armed burglary suspect dies after being shot by police in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man suspected of breaking into a home has died after being shot by Chandler police on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Folley Place, near Gilbert and Frye Roads. According to Sgt. Jason McClimans, it started when a person...
KTAR.com
Peoria police believe noncustodial parents involved in toddler’s kidnapping
ABC 15 News
Man, two young kids killed in crash along westbound I-10 near Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A baby, a toddler, and a man were killed in a crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande for several hours Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the single-vehicle rollover crash occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186, near State Route 387.
AZFamily
18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested
TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
fox10phoenix.com
Young boy hit by float during Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A 10-year-old boy received minor injuries at the Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade after he was hit by a float, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The boy had been on top of one of the floats when he fell, and officials say he was...
AZFamily
Family pleading for help finding shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family is mourning after their father was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night, and police are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible. Officers responded to reports around 10 p.m. of a gunshot and screaming at...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family desperate for answers after father's shooting death: 'It doesn't seem real'
PHOENIX - In August, a man was shot and killed following an argument in a Phoenix area neighborhood. Months following the deadly shooting, the case remains unsolved, and the victim's family, including his two kids, are desperate for answers. "To this day, it doesn't seem real," said one of Victor...
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
AZFamily
Phoenix first responders talk about celebrating Thanksgiving while working
Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
