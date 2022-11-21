ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Salvation Army Student Ambassadors ring bells, support CazCares

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sAIg_0jIipIjn00
Cazenovia High School’s Salvation Army student ambassadors will run a Red Kettle bell-ringing drive from Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 24. Ninety percent of the proceeds will go to the local community through CazCares food pantry and clothing closet. Pictured from left to right: Salvation Army Student Ambassadors Maura Phillips, Owen Woodworth, Reid McMurtrie and JP Hoak. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — Throughout the next several weeks, Cazenovia High School’s Salvation Army student ambassadors will be ringing in the holiday season with their annual Red Kettle Drive.

The bell-ringing fundraiser will benefit the local community through CazCares, a food pantry and clothing closet that serves low-income residents of the Cazenovia Central School District and surrounding areas of Madison County.

The drive is a student-run initiative organized in coordination with CazCares Client Services Director GiGi Redmond and with support from the high school teachers and administration.

This year, Salvation Army Student Ambassadors JP Hoak, a senior, Reid McMurtrie, a junior, Owen Woodworth, a sophomore, and Maura Phillips, a freshman, are taking the lead in raising awareness and recruiting high school volunteers to ring bells at Kinney Drugs and Tops Friendly Market from Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 24.

“There is a student ambassador representing each grade,” said Hoak. “As you get older you take on more responsibility, and by the time you are a senior you are in charge.”

The student ambassadors are responsible for organizing the bell-ringing schedule, signing up other students as volunteers, setting up and taking down the kettles, and collecting and counting the money raised.

Hoak said about 50 high school students volunteer their time to the cause each year.

“I know the high school students look forward to it every year,” he said on Nov. 14. “Sign-ups are actually being held this week during lunch periods outside the cafeteria. . . Students do receive community service hours for their time, but I know a lot of students who don’t need community service hours and enjoy ringing anyway.”

According to Redmond, the money raised from bell-ringing each year goes to the Salvation Army. However, through its partnership with the Salvation Army, CazCares is able to direct most of the funds back to the local community to help meet the critical needs of Cazenovia area families throughout the year.

“Ninety percent of the money stays in the Cazenovia community and is spent on needs identified by CazCares,” explained Hoak. “For example, the Salvation Army could [help] a family with emergency heating needs identified by CazCares. Another example is the Salvation Army buys all the meat for the Christmas food baskets and 200 backpacks for [the] CazCares back-to-school program. It is an amazing partnership between the Salvation Army, CazCares, and the Cazenovia High School students. The Cazenovia Community is always so generous in helping one another.”

Hoak has been involved with the Red Kettle Drive since his freshman year when he was asked to serve as his class’s student ambassador.

“When I said yes, I did not understand how much it truly helped our community,” he said. “I am honored to be a part of it.”

For more information or to participate, contact Hoak at [email protected]

To learn more about CazCares, visit cazcares.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out turkeys. More than 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff, has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Brady Market to provide 180 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Brady Market, they have boxes of food with the key items for a full Thanksgiving dinner, which some say has been hard to get this year. “Organizations were actually calling us saying we haven’t been able to find turkeys to help serve our families in our organizations,” said Kevin Frank, the Director of the Brady Faith Center.
SYRACUSE, NY
watervilletimes.com

Volunteers Needed For NY State Grant Project

The Village of West Winfield Board met Monday evening to discuss new business. Members of the public spoke to the Board requesting a designated space to use for community events and meetings. Breakfast with Santa Claus is scheduled for the Sunday before Christmas at the West Winfield firehouse. The Board...
WEST WINFIELD, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Help Newark Valley Teen With Brain Cancer Fulfill His Bucket List Trip

Brody Hines was about to start 4th grade when he and his family received the news that would change their lives forever. Now approaching his 17th birthday, Brody has just finished chemo and radiation treatments for the fourth time in his life after being diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a brain cancer. This time around is his fiercest battle yet. But his attitude towards it all has inspired both his family and the community.
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
waer.org

A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans

About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Elks lodge gives back

CAMILLUS — Camillus Elks Lodge #31 made a $2,000 donation to Vera House as part of their Spotlight Grant. Vera House is a non-for-profit organization that prevents, responds to, and partners to end domestic and sexual violence and other forms of abuse. Pictured is Development Assistant Fran Bishop who accepts the donation of clothes, undergarments, coats, towels, sheets, blankets, comforters, and bedding sets. Vera House was so appreciative of this donation at a time that is really needed. Camillus Elks, Giving back to the community.
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Stanley E. Cwirko, 91

Stanley E. Cwirko, 91, of Camillus, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a long and fulfilling life.  Born and raised in Staten Island, he moved to Camillus in […]
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Carolyn Woeller, 78

Carolyn Woeller (Keefer), 78, of Skaneateles, went home to our Lord on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. She was born in Corning, N.Y., June 18, 1944. Along with being a loving […]
SKANEATELES, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga County AMR members in need of help as their child battles severe case of RSV

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own as an emergency services family fights to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, battling a severe case of RSV. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday to share that two Onondaga County American Medical Response […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy