Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
Coping During The Holidays
Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
psychologytoday.com
Surviving the Holidays: Tips for Staying Healthy and Sober
Why is the holiday season an especially tricky time? We are told relentlessly on television, at the movies, at our workplace, and at school that this time of year is the most fun, spiritual, exciting, intimate, and joyful time of the year. In reality, however, for many people it can...
psychologytoday.com
How Small Adjustments Can Reduce Holiday Anxiety
Often, people feel overwhelmed and overstimulated during the holidays, which can sap energy and cause anxiety. Holiday anxiety can be managed by taking downtime and doing something mindful, such as taking a walk in the morning. Rest can help improve well-being. Research shows insufficient sleep adds to overeating and depression.
MedicalXpress
Fishing could ease severe mental health issues, survey finds
A new survey of UK adults suggests that recreational fishing could help people suffering serious mental health problems. Research carried out by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), Angling Direct Plc and the charity Tackling Minds surveyed approximately 1,900 UK adults online. Of those people who said they participated in recreational fishing,...
BBC
Police officers' challenges raise mental health awareness
Former and serving Devon and Cornwall Police officers are taking part in endurance challenges to raise awareness about mental health issues. Status Code 14, the radio request for an urgent call back, help or assistance, has been adopted as the name for the team. Members are climbing, running, cycling, swimming...
Psych Centra
What Are the Physical Symptoms of Grief?
Grief is an emotional response to loss that can lead to physical symptoms as well as mental and behavioral changes. You might have heard the phrase “sick with grief” or the word “heartache.”. These phrases and words reveal a profound truth about grief. Grief doesn’t just affect...
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
When nothing in life feels good or sparks joy, you may have anhedonia, a core symptom of depression
Anhedonia can cause you to lose interest in your hobbies and relationships and make it tough to get excited about anything – but treatment can help.
Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'
Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.
Opinion: Make A Narcissist Leave You Alone By Enforcing Strict Boundaries
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
CNET
Yes, Insomnia Can Get Worse as You Get Older. Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Insomnia is a monster than can strike anyone regardless of age, but it seems to be an especially prevalent issue among adults in their older age. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as the years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age.
psychologytoday.com
An Introvert's Guide to Getting Through the Holidays
Setting an intention for one's holiday experience can help create it. Reinterpreting one's body's signals can create a more enjoyable social experience. Smiles and laughter can diffuse awkward moments and change our physical response to boost happiness. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. We hang out, eat some food,...
infomeddnews.com
Mental Health Tips: How To Look After Yourself When You Don’t Have A Support Network
Did you know that according to the World Health Organization, almost half of all people will experience a mental health problem in any given year? And that about one-third of people with an anxiety disorder don’t receive appropriate treatment. Or that in North America alone, over 110 million adults don’t have a close support network or confidante to help when they need it? These statistics are eye-opening. However, they don’t have to be a cause for alarm. Instead, they can act as a catalyst for change. In other words – by knowing how common these issues are, we can start making positive changes to protect ourselves and those around us.
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?
Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
BET
Rapper DDG Says ‘Don’t Get Veneers’ After Experiencing Dental Complications For A Year!
DDG is opening up about the struggles he's personally experienced with veneers. The rapper recently took to social media to complain about the sensitivity he's been experiencing with his two front teeth. "Back in the trenches y'all—back in the dentist. My two front teeth has been bothering me for like...
psychologytoday.com
Tune In; Turn On; Figure It Out
There is a potential in psychedelic substances to aid people in psychological pain. Psychedelics enable us to transcend the limitations of language and break old established behavioral and cognitive patterns. The early research shows improvements across a wide range of psychological and physical ailments. The history of psychedelics is deeply...
psychologytoday.com
How Love Turns Toxic
Before men were from Mars, Dr. Herb Goldberg wrote The Hazards of Being a Male and What Men Really Want. Goldberg, who passed in 2019, became a friend and once insisted I write a counterpart to his book and share what women really want. I never did, perhaps because I perceived the issue of relationships to be a little more complex than gender. I also became a bit leery about inadvertently perpetuating gender stereotypes. Still, Goldberg offered an incredible insight into a common problem that can happen in relationships and how that problem can turn the most loving partnership into a toxic nightmare. Moreover, this toxic element may explain how other relationships become filled with argumentativeness, discord, and upheaval.
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought
Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
Medical News Today
What is hyperthyroidism face?
Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland produces excessive amounts of thyroid hormones. It can cause facial symptoms, including swelling, flushing, skin thinning, and bulging eyes. Thyroid hormones control essential body functions such as breathing, digestion, body temperature, and heart rate. High levels of thyroid hormones can affect a person’s health...
Comments / 0