Opinion: The Dutch roots of Connecticut’s early days
Thanksgiving often brings our focus back to our “founding families.” We in Connecticut had our own early settlers. We had “New Nederland” roots right here, on our own shores. These settlers were here before the Pilgrims arrived. Trade evolved right at the mouth of the Connecticut...
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
Connecticut must continue to feed all kids in school
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and it is one of the most wholesome days of the year: so many of us cook, eat and spend precious time with our loved ones. But it is also a day when the inequities in our community are abundantly clear: there are those who have food to eat, and there are […]
People in Connecticut don’t know how to pronounce ‘Connecticut,’ according to Google
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are Googling how to pronounce Connecticut more and more, according to the search giant. And leading the charge is none other than the Constitution State itself. The only other state with enough searches to appear on Google’s records is New York. The data shows search data since 2004. In […]
Gov. Lamont shares holiday message ahead of Thanksgiving
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont shared a special Thanksgiving video message to Connecticut residents ahead of the holiday on Wednesday. In his address, Lamont states: “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. Do you realize that Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday? One of the very few places on Earth where we give thanks on an annual […]
100-year-old Connecticut woman completes 5K road race, spreads joy for life
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. For a 100-year-old Connecticut woman, the saying is more like a few miles a day. Mick Roberts walks several miles a day and most recently completed a 5K road race that grabbed the attention of many people across the state.
Freebie Friday: Holiday fun for the family in CT
(WTNH) — It’s Black Friday, and while a lot of people’s minds are on shopping, News 8 has some free festivities to kick off your holiday weekend. Black Friday kicks off three days of savings in stores and online, but here’s a look at a few free family events. On Friday night in Hartford, Winterfest […]
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
25+ things to do in Connecticut this Thanksgiving weekend
The holiday spirit is booming this weekend with plenty of tree lightings and festivals happening all across the state. Here are 25+ things to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Connecticut:. Greenwich Reindeer Festival. Greenwich. Guests can take photos with Santa, meet his reindeer and spend some time in Santa’s workshop...
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
These baby names have historically been the most popular in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Olivia, Liv or Livvie? What about William, Will, Bill or Liam? You’ve probably heard these names on the playground often lately, but many of Connecticut’s most popular baby names have topped the charts for decades. When it comes to girls, Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Ava and Mia have been popular over […]
The Best Pot Pies That I’ve Tried Around Connecticut
I grew up on Swanson's chicken pot pies, I still love them. But, like anything mass produced, you can probably find a better locally-made product. Sorry Swanson's, and Marie Callender's, you can get a way better chicken pot pie in Woodbury. Or Bristol, or New Preston. The cold New England...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
Are shoppers turning out for Black Friday in Connecticut?
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, Black Friday is finally here! Retailers are discounting items for shoppers looking to check off their holiday shopping lists. The holiday shopping season comes this year amid record inflation, and experts are suggesting that it could impact holiday shopping turnout. Black Friday is usually […]
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Where to see holiday lights in Connecticut for the 2022 season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Locations around Connecticut will soon be aglow to help ring in the holiday season. Several towns, parks and businesses in Connecticut will be transformed with colorful light displays in the shape of characters like Santa, sea creatures and dinosaurs.
Connecticut Politician Wins by One Vote
Len and Michael talked with newly elected State Rep. Chris Poulos from Connecticut. Chris and the guys talked about his win over Tony Morrison by one vote. The vote went through a recount and Poulus was named the winner. Poulos is a teacher and a lifelong resident of Southington CT.
What kind of show will winter bring this year? Connecticut's Winter 2022-23 Outlook
CONNECTICUT, USA — Every year, FOX61's meteorologists like to have a little fun with the winter forecast. They incorporate science, storytelling, and fun graphics to explain the unique setup for the season. This year, we present the "Winter Forecast Extravaganza," since forecasting the winter season can be as chaotic...
