Connecticut State

wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: The Dutch roots of Connecticut’s early days

Thanksgiving often brings our focus back to our “founding families.” We in Connecticut had our own early settlers. We had “New Nederland” roots right here, on our own shores. These settlers were here before the Pilgrims arrived. Trade evolved right at the mouth of the Connecticut...
WTNH

Gov. Lamont shares holiday message ahead of Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont shared a special Thanksgiving video message to Connecticut residents ahead of the holiday on Wednesday. In his address, Lamont states: “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. Do you realize that Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday? One of the very few places on Earth where we give thanks on an annual […]
WTNH

Freebie Friday: Holiday fun for the family in CT

(WTNH) — It’s Black Friday, and while a lot of people’s minds are on shopping, News 8 has some free festivities to kick off your holiday weekend. Black Friday kicks off three days of savings in stores and online, but here’s a look at a few free family events. On Friday night in Hartford, Winterfest […]
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in Connecticut this Thanksgiving weekend

The holiday spirit is booming this weekend with plenty of tree lightings and festivals happening all across the state. Here are 25+ things to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Connecticut:. Greenwich Reindeer Festival. Greenwich. Guests can take photos with Santa, meet his reindeer and spend some time in Santa’s workshop...
WTNH

Are shoppers turning out for Black Friday in Connecticut?

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, Black Friday is finally here! Retailers are discounting items for shoppers looking to check off their holiday shopping lists. The holiday shopping season comes this year amid record inflation, and experts are suggesting that it could impact holiday shopping turnout. Black Friday is usually […]
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
wiltonbulletin.com

Where to see holiday lights in Connecticut for the 2022 season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Locations around Connecticut will soon be aglow to help ring in the holiday season. Several towns, parks and businesses in Connecticut will be transformed with colorful light displays in the shape of characters like Santa, sea creatures and dinosaurs.
iheart.com

Connecticut Politician Wins by One Vote

Len and Michael talked with newly elected State Rep. Chris Poulos from Connecticut. Chris and the guys talked about his win over Tony Morrison by one vote. The vote went through a recount and Poulus was named the winner. Poulos is a teacher and a lifelong resident of Southington CT.
