CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO