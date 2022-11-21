Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mexican officials say NC woman, Shanquella Robinson, died from ‘direct attack’; arrest warrant obtained
A Charlotte woman died from injuries sustained in a “direct attack” at a villa in San Jose del Cabo in late October, officials in Mexico confirmed Thursday.
1 person seriously hurt in shooting near Tyvola Road, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was reportedly shot around noon Thursday in south Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9. The shooting happened near Tyvola Road, just east of Interstate 77. According to MEDIC, one person was hurt and taken to the hospital “with serious injuries.”. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were...
One person hurt in shooting at transit center in Uptown, police say
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt after a shooting at the transit center in Uptown on Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. An argument between two people turned violent after one was shot around 7 p.m. Wednesday, police said. MEDIC confirmed one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Marion police searching for man accused of killing cousin
MARION, N.C. — Police in Marion are searching for a man who vanished after allegedly stabbing a family member to death Saturday morning in a parking lot at the Grandview Station shopping center. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with the victim’s son, who said he witnessed the entire incident,...
Man hit, killed in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near elementary school identified, police say
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday has died, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release. Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School. A vehicle hit […]
CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing
CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
Woman accused of shooting husband at home in Lincoln, deputies say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of her husband, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were dispatched to the residence after receiving a call shortly before 1:00 a.m. from 43-year-old Nichole Loraine Chandler. Chandler told deputies that she had shot her husband.
iredellfreenews.com
MPD requests public’s assistance locating runaway teen
Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile with a history of running away. Courtney McMullen, 16, left her Mooresville residence around midday on November 18 and has not yet returned. Her father reported her missing on November 18. McMullen had recently...
WBTV
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the larceny of a camper that has since been recovered. They say a Jayco popup camper was stolen from the Public Storage location at 125 Grace Church Road in Salisbury. The larceny occurred on November 8...
WBTV
Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case, call death ‘direct attack’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico last month. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28 and never returned home. The next day, Mexican authorities say a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Robinson around 3:15 p.m.
860wacb.com
Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Catawba County Child
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child. Last Thursday (November 17) shortly after 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a residence on Hill Haven Drive in Vale following a report that a four-year-old female child was unresponsive at that location.
qcnews.com
Foul play suspected in death of 4-year-old girl in Catawba County, deputies say
VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl who was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital last week, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies and emergency personnel were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies searching for 2 men in connection with theft of log splitter at Lowe’s in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with the theft of equipment from a Lowe’s in Denver. On Nov. 18, deputies said they were dispatched to the Lowe’s on North Carolina Highway 73 in reference to a log splitter that was stolen on Nov. 12.
Intruders hold 14 family members at gunpoint while ransacking house in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people in ski masks broke into a home in Salisbury and forced 14 people, who were celebrating a birthday, to remain inside during a brazen theft early Saturday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The burglary happened after 1 a.m. Saturday, when several people...
Woman hurt when bullets fly into her home in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother in Rock Hill is hurt and on edge after someone fired at her home more than 30 times early Tuesday morning. The victim says one of those bullets came dangerously close to her and her three children, and now Rock Hill detectives are working to try and solve the case.
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of 4-Year-Old Child
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Foul play is suspected in the death of a 4-year-old according to investigators. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on November 17th just after 2 p.m. Upon arrival they found 4-year-old Hazel Lidey unresponsive. EMS transported the Lidey to a nearby hospital but authorities say the child passed away on November 20th.
Wanted: Two men steal log splitter from Denver Lowe’s, police say
Two men are being sought for stealing a valuable log splitter from a Lowe's in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Drugs, guns, stolen items found during crime operation in Burke County, deputies say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized drugs and multiple guns and recovered stolen property during a joint operation in Burke County on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said investigators from several state and local agencies took part in the operation in an attempt to deter criminal activity and identify […]
WBTV
Foul play suspected in Vale 4-year-old’s death
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the death of a 4-year-old girl in Vale. Deputies say that they received a call on Nov. 17 at a home on Hill Have Drive for an unresponsive child. The was taken to an...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0