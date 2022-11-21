ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing

CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

MPD requests public’s assistance locating runaway teen

Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile with a history of running away. Courtney McMullen, 16, left her Mooresville residence around midday on November 18 and has not yet returned. Her father reported her missing on November 18. McMullen had recently...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case, call death ‘direct attack’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico last month. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28 and never returned home. The next day, Mexican authorities say a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Robinson around 3:15 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Catawba County Child

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child. Last Thursday (November 17) shortly after 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a residence on Hill Haven Drive in Vale following a report that a four-year-old female child was unresponsive at that location.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of 4-Year-Old Child

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Foul play is suspected in the death of a 4-year-old according to investigators. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on November 17th just after 2 p.m. Upon arrival they found 4-year-old Hazel Lidey unresponsive. EMS transported the Lidey to a nearby hospital but authorities say the child passed away on November 20th.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Drugs, guns, stolen items found during crime operation in Burke County, deputies say

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized drugs and multiple guns and recovered stolen property during a joint operation in Burke County on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said investigators from several state and local agencies took part in the operation in an attempt to deter criminal activity and identify […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Foul play suspected in Vale 4-year-old’s death

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the death of a 4-year-old girl in Vale. Deputies say that they received a call on Nov. 17 at a home on Hill Have Drive for an unresponsive child. The was taken to an...
VALE, NC
