Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Gets Set to Tip Off Maui Jim Maui Invitational Against Creighton

By Collier Logan
 4 days ago

Texas Tech will open its tournament schedule up with a battle against Creighton to tip off the Maui Jim Invitational.

The college basketball season is in its early stages, but things are heating up already as eight of the nation's top programs have descended upon the Hawaiian island of Maui for the Maui Jim Invitational. The tournament is one of the sport's premier events and Texas Tech is one of the teams in attendance for this year's edition. The Red Raiders will tip things off on Monday against No. 10 Creighton in a difficult non-conference clash.

Tech is off to a hot start, jumping out to a 3-0 record to begin the 2022-2023 season, led by forward Kevin Obanor, who's averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. That undefeated start's got the Red Raiders ranked 23rd in the early goings, but they'll face their toughest challenge yet against the No. 10 Bluejays, who are also undefeated. Tech head coach Mark Adams has his team focused, but they're stopping to smell the Hawaiian roses, too,

"We are really excited to be here. We woke up the past two days and saw this beautiful ocean and views. It's been a great trip so far. You can't help but be in a great mood when you're here," said Adams leading up to the tournament.

"Then I start thinking that we have to play Creighton on Monday and it brings me back to reality. It's a great opportunity for our program. It's already been a memorable experience for us. It's a great field with great coaches. I'm honored to be up here with each of these coaches who I have great respect for."

The Red Raiders battle with Creighton will tip off Monday (Nov. 21) afternoon at 1:30 p.m. (CT). The result of that meeting will determine Tech's path for the rest of this tournament. A win against a top ten team to tip off the tournament would no doubt boost momentum for the Red Raiders as the 2022 season starts to get interesting.

