Charlotte, NC

WCNC

CMPD: One person shot after dispute at transit center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for injuries after being shot in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened at the Charlotte Transportation Center. It happened after a verbal fight between two people in the Uptown transit center, according to CMPD. The suspect...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person fatally shot along South Tryon Street, CMPD reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is dead after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots rang out Tuesday afternoon. CMPD said they responded to South Tryon Street near Yancey Road around 12:30 p.m. after gunshots were reported. Officer arrived and said they found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. The person, who remains unnamed as of writing, was declared dead by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

TIMELINE: Deadly TV news helicopter crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in south Charlotte shortly after noon on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Robinson R44 crashed into a wooded area alongside Interstate 77 between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road around noon on Nov. 22. WCNC Charlotte confirmed the helicopter belongs to WBTV, a local television news station.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 dead in TV news helicopter crash near I-77: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. The crash happened around noon between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road along the southbound...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Reaction pours in after fatal TV news helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people died in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. Pilot Chip Tayag and Meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in the crash. The TV station announced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston College food pantry meets a growing need for students

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — This Thanksgiving, students at Gaston College are giving thanks for a campus that cares. Since 2011, Mo's Pantry has been a resource for students to gather food like canned goods and cereal as well as personal care items like shampoo and detergent all at no cost.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-77 partially reopens after deadly chopper crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte have reopened following a deadly helicopter crash involving a WBTV news chopper, authorities said Tuesday. The crash happened around noon, just off the southbound side of I-77 between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police blocked...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Passenger in an accident Call Shane!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. You got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answers the question “If you are a passenger in the car and you are in hurt in an accident what should you do?” It’s important to work with Shane Smith Law, so that you know your rights.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Type of helicopter that crashed Tuesday has history of fatal crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into Tuesday's deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers. The NTSB identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44. While it will likely take months for the investigation to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Atrium Health MED-1 deployed to help increase access to care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we head into the holidays under the triple threat of COVID-19, flu, and RSV, Charlotte hospitals are preparing for a potential surge. Atrium Health’s Mobile Emergency Department, MED-1, will be deployed to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital to help with emergency department services.
CHARLOTTE, NC

