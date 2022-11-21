Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
4 people accused in Charlotte man's killing arrested in two other states, police say
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said four people accused of killing a man earlier in November are now in custody after being arrested in two northeastern states. A news release shared by CMPD on Thursday reported that 29-year-old Wilson Edgardo Gutierrez Mejia was shot and killed...
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
CMPD: One person shot after dispute at transit center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for injuries after being shot in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened at the Charlotte Transportation Center. It happened after a verbal fight between two people in the Uptown transit center, according to CMPD. The suspect...
Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
Person fatally shot along South Tryon Street, CMPD reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is dead after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots rang out Tuesday afternoon. CMPD said they responded to South Tryon Street near Yancey Road around 12:30 p.m. after gunshots were reported. Officer arrived and said they found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. The person, who remains unnamed as of writing, was declared dead by Medic.
'That's how I'm remembering him' | Charlotte-area faith leaders mourn loss of 2 WBTV team members in helicopter crash
MINERAL SPRINGS, N.C. — The community continues to mourn the two lives cut tragically short in a helicopter crash in Charlotte Tuesday. WBTV-TV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers' friends and colleagues have said both men had a strong faith. Each of them had a church they called home.
Gaston County leaders seek solutions to homelessness with new initiative
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people make up Gaston County’s homeless population, and the problem is only getting worse. Gaston County leaders are actively working to find solutions through their Homelessness Prevention Committee. One of their first initiatives is called "One Stop Shop." At the Salvation Army...
TIMELINE: Deadly TV news helicopter crash in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in south Charlotte shortly after noon on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Robinson R44 crashed into a wooded area alongside Interstate 77 between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road around noon on Nov. 22. WCNC Charlotte confirmed the helicopter belongs to WBTV, a local television news station.
2 dead in TV news helicopter crash near I-77: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. The crash happened around noon between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road along the southbound...
Reaction pours in after fatal TV news helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people died in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. Pilot Chip Tayag and Meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in the crash. The TV station announced...
Gaston College food pantry meets a growing need for students
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — This Thanksgiving, students at Gaston College are giving thanks for a campus that cares. Since 2011, Mo's Pantry has been a resource for students to gather food like canned goods and cereal as well as personal care items like shampoo and detergent all at no cost.
I-77 partially reopens after deadly chopper crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte have reopened following a deadly helicopter crash involving a WBTV news chopper, authorities said Tuesday. The crash happened around noon, just off the southbound side of I-77 between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police blocked...
38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
Type of helicopter that crashed Tuesday has history of fatal crashes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into Tuesday's deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers. The NTSB identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44. While it will likely take months for the investigation to...
Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
34th annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot held Thursday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thanksgiving, you are often either in a family who runs in the morning or relaxes with mimosas. Thousands of people in the Queen City had their burn-in before some turkey Thursday at the annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot at South Park mall. Around 8,600...
Atrium Health MED-1 deployed to help increase access to care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we head into the holidays under the triple threat of COVID-19, flu, and RSV, Charlotte hospitals are preparing for a potential surge. Atrium Health’s Mobile Emergency Department, MED-1, will be deployed to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital to help with emergency department services.
'Concerning' track record for helicopter
The Robinson R44 has crashed more than any other helicopter since 2008,480 times. The deadly crash in Charlotte was the 36th crash this year.
'It’s fantastic' | Charlotteans celebrate Thanksgiving with Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade was held in Uptown Charlotte on Nov. 23. People celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of the traditional celebration Thursday. For some, it's a time for family traditions. Like the Dungan family, the Thanksgiving Eve Parade has become a routine. “We’ve...
