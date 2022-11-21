Texas Tech Red Raiders LB Tyree Wilson Declares for NFL Draft

Texas Tech Red Raiders star linebacker Tyree Wilson is getting set for the next chapter in his football career.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Tyree Wilson announced Sunday that he will begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. The senior has one year left of eligibility, but will forgo it.

Wilson suffered a season-ending foot injury in Tech's 43-28 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 12 and will now use the offseason to rehab his injury to prepare for the draft.

Before his injury, Wilson was one of the best defensive players in the Big 12, if not the country. He still ranks as one of nine players in the FBS and one of only three in the Power 5 to post at least 60 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks this season.

He's currently second in the Big 12 with seven sacks, a career-high mark he set last season that was well on the way to being broken before his injury. However, Wilson set a new career-high mark with 61 total tackles this season.

“Tyree Wilson is a deserving All-America candidate and one of the best players in the country who will only excel at the next level,” coach Joey McGuire said. “Our entire program is in full support of Tyree as he begins his recovery ... Tyree is a great teammate and captain who will represent Texas Tech proudly as he takes this next step in his career.”

Wilson's signature performances this season came against the then-No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kansas State Wildcats. In the 27-14 loss to N.C. State on Sept. 17, Wilson had two sacks and a season-high 11 total tackles.

In the 37-28 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 1, he once again had two sacks and wreaked havoc in the turnover game, forcing one fumble and recovering two.

The Red Raiders (6-5) will host the Oklahoma Sooners (6-5) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for the regular-season finale.

