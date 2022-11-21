ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

PN-G Thanksgiving practice attracts hundreds on eve of playoff game at NRG

PORT NECHES — Even before the turkey was carved, Port Neches-Groves football fans were already giving thanks, grateful to be watching their team practicing on Thanksgiving morning. The players practicing in November, a tradition that's only possible if the team wins. What makes Thursday's practice so unique and special...
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Clifford Distilling in Port Arthur

The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Clifford Distilling, a Port Arthur distillery with an exclusive selection of spirits. The distillery, which opened in April, conducts tours and tastings to learn more about their handcrafted, small-batch process, according to their website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Outreach efforts ensure families can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal

BEAUMONT — It's been a tough year financially for a lot of people. Going to the grocery store leaves us with sticker shock. Imagine if you were already struggling before inflation hit a 40 year high. Some Other Place in Beaumont helped families shop for what they need at...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers

BEAUMONT — Meals On Wheels delivers food to seniors in Jefferson and Hardin Counties as part of the non-profit , Nutrition & Services for Seniors, but the mission needs assistance from the community. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information on donating or volunteering can be found HERE.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur Police seek information regarding fuel theft

PORT ARTHUR — According to the PAPD Facebook page, law enforcement is asking for public assistance in identifying a male in the security video below. From the post: On 11/05/2022 and 11/6/2022 at approximately 12:00 AM- 1:00 AM the male seen in the security video committed a theft of fuel.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

