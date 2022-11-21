Read full article on original website
PN-G Thanksgiving practice attracts hundreds on eve of playoff game at NRG
PORT NECHES — Even before the turkey was carved, Port Neches-Groves football fans were already giving thanks, grateful to be watching their team practicing on Thanksgiving morning. The players practicing in November, a tradition that's only possible if the team wins. What makes Thursday's practice so unique and special...
The Morning Show visits Clifford Distilling in Port Arthur
The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Clifford Distilling, a Port Arthur distillery with an exclusive selection of spirits. The distillery, which opened in April, conducts tours and tastings to learn more about their handcrafted, small-batch process, according to their website.
Some Other Place feeds the homeless for Thanksgiving
BEAUMONT — Some Other Place opens its soup kitchen each afternoon to feed the homeless or anyone else that may be in need of hot meal. Today, Thanksgiving food was on the menu. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
Large crowd attends vigil for victims of Colorado Club Q shooting
BEAUMONT — Dozens of people attended a vigil to remember the lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Patrons disarmed a gunman after he'd killed five and wounded 17 people Saturday in the shooting at the well-known club for the LGBTQ community. Investigators are trying to...
Teacher charged with pulling out gun and assaulting man at PA Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur Lincoln Middle School teacher is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man at Memorial High School and then beating him. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has been investigating to learn more...
Ferguson Law Firm gives back to community by handing out 250 full Thanksgiving meals
BEAUMONT — People began lining up early Wednesday morning outside The Ferguson Law Firm on Executive Boulevard to receive one of the 250 full Thanksgiving meals the firm gave away in an effort to give back to the community. The giveaway was scheduled to begin at 9:30, but managing...
Outreach efforts ensure families can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal
BEAUMONT — It's been a tough year financially for a lot of people. Going to the grocery store leaves us with sticker shock. Imagine if you were already struggling before inflation hit a 40 year high. Some Other Place in Beaumont helped families shop for what they need at...
Feeding the homeless at Thanksgiving highlights growing challenge of helping the needy
BEAUMONT — It's hard to pinpoint the numbers because they fluctuate, but most agencies that deal with the homeless say there are more of them out there. Even during this giving season, helping them is becoming a challenge. COVID and inflation are contributing to the number of people throughout...
Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers
BEAUMONT — Meals On Wheels delivers food to seniors in Jefferson and Hardin Counties as part of the non-profit , Nutrition & Services for Seniors, but the mission needs assistance from the community. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information on donating or volunteering can be found HERE.
Port Arthur Police seek information regarding fuel theft
PORT ARTHUR — According to the PAPD Facebook page, law enforcement is asking for public assistance in identifying a male in the security video below. From the post: On 11/05/2022 and 11/6/2022 at approximately 12:00 AM- 1:00 AM the male seen in the security video committed a theft of fuel.
