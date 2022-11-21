ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes perk up after hearing about UFC plans for Jon Jones

The timeline for the anticipated return of Jon Jones to the UFC and his arrival as a heavyweight has grabbed the attention of contenders Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes. On Monday, MMA Junkie’s Nolan King reported that the promotion has Jones penciled in to fight March 5 at UFC 285 in Las Vegas. Against whom remains up in the air, but the UFC’s preferred option is a title fight against champion Francis Ngannou.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Narcity

Two Brits Say They Went Looking For Beer In Qatar & Ended Up Partying With The Sheikh's Son

Two British men who went on the hunt for some beer during the World Cup in Qatar ended up having a wild night that sounds like a scene out of a movie. The Everton fans recently said in an interview that their search for cold ones ended with a party at the palace of Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where they also ran into some lions, monkeys and exotic birds.
Prevention

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions

Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
OHIO STATE
bodyslam.net

After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family

Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
MMAmania.com

Artem Lobov sues Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12 whiskey deal

Artem Lobov has always been proud of his part in creating Conor McGregor’s infamous Proper 12 whiskey, but now he’s looking for something a bit more tangible than bragging rights. The retired UFC fighter and bareknuckle boxer initiated a High Court action in Ireland yesterday, demanding five percent...
MMAmania.com

Anthony Smith explains hot take on ‘very beatable’ Jon Jones: ‘He’s not that good’

Anthony Smith doesn’t feel Jon Jones is all he’s cracked up to be when further dissected. “Lionheart” challenged for his first world title at UFC 235 in March 2019, taking on “Bones,” the consensus best Light Heavyweight to ever compete. Since the unanimous decision loss, Smith has been vocal about his dismal performance and inability to display his skills to their full capability.
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis braced for agonizing split

Floyd Mayweather is set to lose Gervonta Davis before the lightweight star competes in the most significant event of his career. Davis has sent out cryptic messages for some time about his future. This week he made it crystal clear. “Tank,” said directly to Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions CEO...
bjpenndotcom

Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “

Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: Michael Chandler's callouts of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal show UFC title 'isn't at the forefront'

Daniel Cormier thinks winning a UFC championship is no longer Michael Chandler’s top priority. Chandler is 2-3 in the octagon, most recently getting submitted by Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. It took Chandler only two UFC fights to compete for the title, but losses to Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and now Poirier have set him back.
bjpenndotcom

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg added to the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her return to the boxing ring next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. In the main event of Bellator 279, ‘Angerfist’ put forth a great fight, and showed a lot of heart. However, Cyborg retained her title after five hard-fought rounds.
NEBRASKA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul dismisses Tommy Fury’s chances against him in a boxing match: “He’s never fought anyone good”

Jake Paul doesn’t really believe that Tommy Fury has much to offer him in the ring. ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return against Anderson Silva last month. In the main event on Showtime pay-per-view, the YouTuber moved to 6-0 by unanimous decision. The bout was the most back-and-forth of Paul’s career thus far, but a pivotal eighth-round knockdown sealed the deal.
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy