Battle Creek, MI

MLive

Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Group Shares Perfect Stereotypes About Kalamazoo

There is so much history and fun facts about Kalamazoo that residents love to talk about. This community is awesome and it's such a unique place to live, and while fun, it's still good to have a laugh about ourselves from time to time. Kalamazoo Family Living is a page on Facebook that posts about just about anything Kalamazoo, and recently shared some funny stereotypes about Kalamazoo that are pretty spot on:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek native Tauren Wells to sing at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game

DETROIT, Mich. — A Grammy-nominated Christian singer from Battle Creek received the honor of singing to a packed crowd at Ford Field on Thursday. Tauren Wells, the platinum-selling artist, is expected to perform his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 83rd annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Fame:...
DETROIT, MI
WOOD

RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children's Hospital

The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. (Nov. 22, 2022) RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children’s Hospital. The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222

Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog. A few icy patches will once again be possible on side streets, driveways and sidewalks, especially in areas that see fog. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222. Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog....
HOLLAND, MI
wtvbam.com

Free Thanksgiving dinners being served at several area locations

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – There are several options on Thanksgiving Day for those who can’t get home for the holiday. The Coach Eby Youth and Family Center at 89 West Chicago in Coldwater will host a Thanksgiving Feast from noon until 2:00 p.m.. Donations will be accepted and carryout is available.
COLDWATER, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Christmas events planned for Plainwell, Otsego

With all the snow that fell recently, it certainly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And it will look even more like Christmas when Plainwell and Otsego host their respective tree-lighting ceremonies. Plainwell’s “Light Up the Night” holiday celebration is set for Friday, Dec. 2, with Otsego’s “Hometown...
PLAINWELL, MI
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

