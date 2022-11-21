Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Fox11online.com
21-year-old man accidentally fires gun, shoots himself in Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man was unloading...
Fox11online.com
29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested after allegedly firing gun during disturbance
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An armed 29-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police were informed of a disturbance between him and a woman. The Oshkosh Police Department responded to the report at a home in the 1100 block of Central Street at approximately 12:38 p.m. Upon arrival, police found...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
Fox11online.com
Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial
SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
Fox11online.com
Person in Canada, Manitowoc teen arrested for conspiring to call in bomb threat
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A Manitowoc high school student and a person in Canada were arrested in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School. Police say a voice mail was left for staff members just after midnight, with the caller saying he would bring a bomb to school. The call came from a cellphone number in Canada.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac area man dies after crashing into tree
TRENTON (WLUK) -- A 21-year-old Fond du Lac area man died in a crash in Dodge County. Just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a Dodge County deputy tried to stop a speeding car on County Highway C near U.S. Highway 151 in the town of Trenton but it continued to drive away.
Fox11online.com
New highway interchange in Fond du Lac County to open Thanksgiving morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new interchange will be opening in Fond du Lac County just in time for holiday traffic. The new Wisconsin State Highway 23 and County Road UU interchange will be opening Thursday morning. The interchange is part of a larger project to expand Highway...
Fox11online.com
Police stress dangers of 'Blackout Wednesday' after fatal OWI crash on I-41
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Wednesday marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as "Blackout Wednesday" or "Drinksgiving." It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. "As we saw from Sunday,...
Fox11online.com
Seymour man accused of killing girlfriend's cat
SEYMOUR (WLUK) – Police have requested charges against a Seymour man for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s cat, Muffin, because it was keeping him awake. No charges have been filed. The suspect could appear in court Monday, according to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office. According to Seymour...
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness deemed competent to stand trial for gruesome Green Bay murder, decapitation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a man, with a judge setting a March 6 trial date during a hearing Tuesday. Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly...
Fox11online.com
Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity reports recent thefts
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity reports it has been a victim of two recent thefts. According to a post on its Facebook page, someone took a large object from the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s metals recycling bin, which the organization would “typically receive considerable revenue” from.
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center on Lourdes reopens 3 months after fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fox Cities senior center is back in its old home, after an August fire forced it to move. With a fresh coat of paint, new floors and restored items, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is finally celebrating being "home." "It's beautiful; it really is," said Corinne...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay fire department to use wreaths to educate community about fire safety
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is putting up wreaths outside of its fire stations this week but not just to spread holiday cheer. It's looking to educate the public about fire safety, especially during the holiday season. The wreath begins with all green bulbs, but...
Fox11online.com
7 cats found frozen to death down the street from Oshkosh humane society
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Seven cats were found dead in Oshkosh Monday morning, after being abandoned in the cold. The cats were found frozen to death in two crates outside of the Ambulatory Surgical Center, within a few hundred feet of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society. The humane society posted on...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Botanical Garden to kick off annual light display this weekend
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than 325,000 lights will be alight Friday night, forming unique, nature-inspired light displays. The Green Bay Botanical Garden is kicking off its annual light show Friday night. Buy your tickets in advance online. The garden will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. this...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin kicks off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trot
APPLETON (WLUK) -- This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. More than 31, 000 people will get in a morning jog across the state Thursday in a variety of communities including Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Oshkosh. It's the chance for people to move...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Oconto County storm damage impacts deer habitat
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- As Deer Hunt 2022 heads into its final weekend, many hunters are seeing signs of success. Across the Northwoods, reminders are still fresh from the storm that raced through the area in July of 2019. It was a storm many say they will never forget. Chequamegon-Nicolet...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX ventures through the Village of Lena
LENA (WLUK) -- For the first snowy SKYFOX adventure of the season, our little drone went on over to the Village of Lena. The Oconto County village is located about 30 minutes north of Green Bay. The village has grown since its beginning days when it was known as Maple...
Fox11online.com
Gallagher's Pizza offers "Live like Nelson Thanksgiving meal"
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay restaurant is providing a hot meal to those in need this Thanksgiving. However it isn’t the traditional turkey and stuffing. The smell of pizza and pumpkin pie fill the air at Gallagher's Pizza on West Mason Street. "Gallagher's is all about giving,...
